116th Precinct funding restored

Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday morning that funding to build a new 116th Precinct for the NYPD in Southeast Queens has been restored.
“Today we have great announcement, something that the community in Southeast Queens has been fighting for for years and years,” de Blasio said. “I can announce today that we are fully funding the new 116th Precinct building and a new community center.”
The mayor made the announcement at his daily press conference, this one focusing on multiple initiatives to stem crime and gun violence.
“These are things that the community has said will improve the quality of life. Literally, the fight has been going on for decades.”
The existing 105th Precinct is more than eight miles long north to south, with its headquarters in Queens Village. It covers more than 350 miles of roadway. The NYPD eventually opened a satellite precinct in Rosedale, just north of the Long Island Rail Road station, in order to reduce response time in the southern end of the precinct.
The new 116th will be carved out of the southern end of the 105th. The project was approved for a site next to the satellite building, but will be a fully operational, fully staffed precinct. Plans also call for a pedestrian plaza, a community room and a food pantry.
It had been approved to the tune of more than $90 million in July 2017, and had even gone through the design phase.
The funding was withdrawn last June when the annual city budget was approved, with more than $1.5 billion in cuts to the NYPD operational and capital budgets.
