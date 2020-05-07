“We will never forget.”
The words in the Twitter account of the 113th Precinct in South Jamaica were posted May 1 as the NYPD marked the 39th anniversary of the death of Officer John Scarangella in 1981, two weeks after he and his partner were ambushed at a traffic stop.
Many of the officers assigned to the 113th Precinct were not born when Scarangella and his partner, Officer Richard Rainey, pulled over a van on 116th Street, seeking suspects in a recent string of burglaries.
They had not yet left their patrol car when two men emerged from the van, firing 30 shots at them before fleeing. Scarangella, 42 and a 12-year veteran, would die at what is now NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens. Rainey, shot 14 times, was forced to retire from the NYPD.
Anthony Laborde and James Dixon-York, members of the Black Liberation Front, were both convicted of murder and died in prison, Dixon-York in 2009 and Laborde in 2016. Many law enforcement authorities believe Joanne Chesimard, still wanted for the 1973 murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, was in the van at the time.
Rainey died of natural causes in March 2015 at age 67.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.