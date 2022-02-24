Black History Month presentations and a visit from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz on Monday augmented the monthly meeting of the 113th Precinct Community Council.
Katz addressed the Zoom meeting in the context of beginning her third year in office. She said the changes that she planned from the beginning are bearing fruit.
“People say you can’t have equity and public safety,” Katz said. “You can have equity and a safe city and safe streets at the same time ... You can’t prosecute your way out of this.”
Katz said her office still is holding drivers of crime accountable, such as gang members and gun traffickers.
“Those individuals who buy guns legally out of state take them up the iron pipeline and sell them to our children in our borough, we hold people accountable for that behavior,” she said. Katz added they are paying special attention to ghost guns, plastic weapons that can be bought in pieces and assembled.
“They are as dangerous as real steel guns,” Katz said. “They can be assembled in the basement or in the apartment next door.”
The DA said her conviction integrity unit has dropped 72 cases, 12 through reviews of questionable convictions, and 60 that relied on the testimony of three police officers with proven records for perjury, falsifying reports or both.
Katz said on one day recently, her office charged 28 gang members in a 141-count indictment — and vacated the conviction of a man who had served 31 years in prison and had exhausted just about every other avenue of appeal or redress.
“He came into the courtroom in handcuffs and he left in a suit,” she said.
The DA said the city could help by better funding anti-violence measures, treatment programs, educational programs and job training that she said keeps people out of the criminal justice system to begin with.
During a question-and-answer session, Katz said it is her preference that defendants, when possible, receive things like substance abuse or mental health counseling rather than being locked up before trial.
“Rather than having them sit on Rikers [Island] not getting better when they get out,” she said.
The DA also said questions about changing bail reform is up to the Legislature.
[Mayor Adams] doesn’t have the jurisdiction to change bail,” she said “He and I talk a lot about things, guns especially, and about things he can do to help ... Forty-nine of 50 states in the United States of America allow for some discussion of, if you are a defense attorney, that your client isn’t a danger to the community; or as a DA that that person is in fact a danger. It’s something worth discussing. It really is a legislative issue.”
Black History Month presentations included student poetry, musical selections from the JK4 Trio and tributes from children to famous African-American figures from civil rights, politics, entertainment and sports who lived in Jamaica, particularly in the Addisleigh Park section,
They included such luminaries as entertainers Fats Waller, Billie Holliday, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne and James Brown; athletes Jackie Robinson and Joe Louis; and political figures such as W.E.B. Dubois, Roy Wilkins, Archie Spigner, Guy R. Brewer and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
NYPD Det. Tanya Duhaney, a longtime community affairs officer in the 113th who now works at Patrol Borough Queens South, paid tribute to William Brown, a trailblazing member of the NYPD whom she and her former partner, Det. Dorrin Ferguson, came across conducting a welfare check at the behest of neighbors back in 2016 when Brown was 95.
“He was suffering from hypothermia,” she said, as his oil burner was out of commission and he could not afford repairs. After getting him to the hospital, Duhaney and Ferguson discovered Brown had been an NYPD officer who retired as a detective in 1968. He also had served in World War II in the famed 369th Infantry Division.
“The Harlem Hellfighters,” Duhaney said. Among the decorated officer’s honors was an award for pulling a mother and child out of a fire. He also was an accomplished jazz musician
His army unit was segregated, and Duhaney said she learned of the racial strife Brown and other African-American officers had to endure within the Police Department.
Checking out his home, they noticed it was not well-stocked for food — his pension upon retirement was $77 per month.
“Fergie and I would go in and cook for him,” she said. They had only known him three years before he passed.
When he died with no family, the 113th Precinct claimed his body and, working with Veterans Affairs officials, made sure he had a proper funeral.
“I’m so happy I was able to know and honor him,” Duhaney said.
In regular council business, Capt. Christopher Diakonikolas, executive officer of the precinct, gave a brief report on crime statistics. According to CompStat, major crimes are up 33 percent over the same 28-day period a year ago, with auto theft and grand larceny seeing major spikes.
Year-to-date, reported crimes in the precinct are up just over 15 percent over the same time in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.