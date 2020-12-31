Officers from the 105th Precinct were spreading holiday cheer last week.
Above, Community Affairs Officers Alexandra Smith and Carleton Epps gave a token from Santa to Mia, who was visiting to drop off some Christmas cookies.
Next the them, a youngster dressed for the holidays receives some gifts courtesy of Roland from Rollin’ Green’s in Bellerose.
In the top row left, Officer Imtiaz Mohamed hands out gifts with fellow Youth Coordination Officers Meaghan Fox, left, and Matthew Haran, right. In the bottom row, Neighborhood Coordination Officers Christopher Kissane and Lonell Patrick help St. Nicholas out with some early stops on his Christmas route.
