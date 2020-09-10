“This has been a tough year from start to finish.”
Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct, wasn’t telling people anything they didn’t know during Tuesday night’s Zoom meeting of the precinct’s Community Council.
The council was holding its first meeting since spring, and the CO was direct about crime stats, the impact of COVID-19 and both how policing has changed in the last few months and how it will in the next few.
“We’re up year-to-date in a lot of categories,” Tavalaro said.
Major crimes are up 15.1 percent in the precinct based on CompStat figures through Sept. 6.
Shootings have risen from 9 in 2019 to 24 this year — an increase of more than 166 percent. The number of shooting victims is up from 9 to 30, an increase of 233.3 percent. Burglaries are up 47.7 percent and robberies up 29.3 percent.
Murders were level at four for the year, while rapes have dropped more than 31 percent from 19 last year to 13 through Sept. 6.
Tavalaro said he recently has gotten funding to flood some troubled areas with cops, such as 165th Street near 89th Avenue, where there have been shootings, and 160th Street where there has been increased drug traffic.
He said a combination of the impact of COVID-19, an unsteady summer of community-police relations and a number of new laws and policies have forced the department to adapt.
He said, for example, that officers have not been able to conduct plainclothes operations of late.
Despite numerous complaints Tuesday evening about problems with residents of numerous homeless shelters in Jamaica, the inspector reminded residents that the NYPD’s Outreach Unit no longer exists, and that officers are not called unless a situation is considered dangerous.
He said in the past few months that things sometimes have felt like emergency triage at a hospital, having to deal with major crimes, such as the shootings, on a steady pace.
“If I have 25 shootings, some quality-of-life things can fall through the cracks,” he said.
He said this year’s bail reforms, even with reform to the reforms, are not always effective.
“We have some guys who have been arrested 20 times since January 1 for the same things,” he said. “We make a good case and as soon as he goes to court he’s out.
“I don’t want to go back to the days of stop and frisk, but I do want us to get someplace in the middle.” He would instead go back to the department focusing on “the 1 percent of 1 percent or less that is responsible for maybe 90 percent of the crime.”
And Tavalaro believes recent weeks have seen the department being able to get back to a more proactive approach.
He said, for example, that his officers had six gun arrests this past weekend along with one in the neighboring 105th Precinct.
“We’ve been moving things in the right direction,” he said. “I think we are the best department in the world, the best trained, on the forefront of innovative stuff,” the CO said. “We hit a little bump in the road. But we’re moving, and it’s going to turn around.”
