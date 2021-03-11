Crime statistics are going the right way in the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct — but the commanding officer on Tuesday told his Community Council and members of the public that he and his officers are not planning to take it easy anytime soon.
While the Jamaica precinct’s stats are as good as or better than citywide totals released last week [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com] Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro said the restart of high school on March 22 will require resources and vigilance, particularly at start-up and dismissal times along certain corridors.
“We’re trending downward, which is a good feeling,” Tavalaro said. But he also said it is the time of year when the weather is getting better and people traditionally are getting out more. And as the weather turns this year, the Covid-19 vaccine is more widely distributed.
“We’ll be working with the 107th Precinct on a school deployment plan,” Tavalaro said. “We want to get the kids safely down the corridors to the MTA buses or to use the subway.”
Through March 7, reports of major crimes are down 29 percent year-to-date from 2020, with 215 so-called index crimes vs. 303 at this time last year. Robberies and burglaries are both down 50 percent.
Guns, the inspector said, are every bit a big a concern for him as they are throughout the city.
“We’re up to 29 firearm arrests this year vs. six this time last year, so there are a lot of guns out there,” he said. “We’ve had only one person hit [by gunfire] at this point in time, and only five shooting incidents. We’d like to keep it that way.”
Felony assaults are up two, from 66 to 68, which he attributes largely to people being cooped up in their homes while the pandemic continues.
He also said the precinct is working with the Queens District Attorney’s Office to craft trespassing enforcement procedures for those demonstrating disruptive or criminal behavior at area businesses, sometimes in effect taking them over.
“This will be targeting the right individuals,” Tavalaro said. “This isn’t aimed at someone waiting for a bus.”
