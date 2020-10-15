The commanding officer of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct was nothing if not direct Tuesday night when fielding questions and complaints from residents during the monthly Zoom meeting of the precinct’s community council.
“Crime is up 15 percent overall,” Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro said in his opening remarks. “Predominantly, it is being driven by robberies, street robberies, where we have a couple of open patterns.”
But he said the precinct overall has seen a sharp increase in violent crimes since August, telling residents later in the meeting that he has had to dedicate far more resources and manpower there than to lower-level or even quality-of-life offenses.
“Since about Aug. 2 we’ve had 15 shootings,” he said, including one at a vigil for a paroled felon killed in a gunfight with officers last week in the 113th Precinct [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
“We took five guns off the streets last week, and year-to-date we’ve taken 75 off the streets of Jamaica.”
Tavalaro said police have been making more progress since about Labor Day getting “some good cooperation from the DA’s Office” and an increase in overtime resources in the 103rd plus the adjacent 101st, 105th and 113th precincts in recent weeks.
But he also said new laws, the partial defunding of the department and the virtual or actual decriminalization of lower-level offenses has emboldened many offenders, such as two arrested recently with more than an ounce of crack cocaine who were released almost immediately.
“I’ve spoken with a number of former CO’s of the 103rd Precinct,” he said. “Parsons [Boulevard] and Archer [Avenue] has always been a problem for drugs. But it was never a place where you could go and find four or five guns. They don’t turn and they don’t run when you approach them now — just to show the level of impunity they think they can operate at. Guys have gotten so comfortable carrying guns, confident they’ll get through the system relatively unfazed. And people who aren’t uncomfortable carrying guns aren’t going to be uncomfortable carrying an ounce of marijuana or crack or whatever it is ... They need to be thinking ‘I’m not going to see John Smith for the next three years because he was arrested for carrying a gun.’”
He also said his officers, per orders from above, are not to handle matters involving the homeless unless they escalate to a 911 call.
“We recently took part in a homeless cleanup with the Department of Homeless services near South [Street] and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard,” Tavalaro said. “Afterward we were instructed not to be involved in any more.”
Multiple residents complained of homeless residents, particularly in the area where Queens Boulevard meets Jamaica Avenue.
One resident said while day laborers long have congregated in the area waiting for work, there is a group that has become very aggressive, catcalling to women, and subjecting others to threats and vandalism.
One said drinking and drug use has expanded into drug dealing.
Tavalaro said that area has become a hot spot and will be receiving additional attention as the precinct tries to drive down the violent crime. But he also said more needs to be done through city agencies such as the Department of Homeless Services.
“Our internal homeless outreach unit has been dissolved,” Tavalaro said. He also said there are 19 hotels in the precinct that house homeless individuals, not counting the COVID-19 hotels. With that, he said, can come individuals who don’t function well in society whether through substance abuse, mental illness or other concerns.
“It can’t be a case of just dumping people in a facility within the confines of the 103rd Precinct and doing nothing when they’re not in the facilities,” Tavalaro said. He and others from the precinct have talked with the DHS, the management of some of the more troublesome hotels and others.
“We need everyone to be on the same page,” he said.
