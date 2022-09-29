A highly anticipated New York City school admissions update finally came today as Department of Education officials announced a policy change to greater emphasize top performing students within a lottery system.
Under the new system, eighth-graders in the top 15 percent of their schools or citywide with an average GPA of 90 or above will be given first access to screened schools.
“Six months ago, I promised that we would reform our enrollment and admissions policies and expand access to quality schools,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a prepared statement.
He continued, “Today, I present changes that take steps toward streamlining our policies, promoting transparency, and making it easier for families to find the right school for their child.”
The DOE said the move came as a result of community and school feedback. For schools that do not have their own school-based assessment, top-performing applicants from across each middle school and citywide will be admitted, the agency announced.
The move narrows the “top tier” of students from last year when it included students with over an 85 average, accounting for 60 percent of eighth-graders. Now, it will limit that group to about 20 percent.
“I don't think that it's perfect but I think it's definitely a step in the right direction,” said Jean Hahn, a Rego Park parent and head of the group Queens Parents United, who would still like to see state test scores returned as an admissions criteria.
She predicted that today’s announcement would be a tweaking of the lottery system and said, “We thought they would keep the lottery but tighten the top band because I think the lottery [to them] speaks to equity, and tightening the top band speaks to quality.”
Banks said at a press conference this morning that the revamped process would give “access to communities who have historically been locked out of screened schools” and also also reward “those who work hard academically and make it to the top of their middle school class.”
Today’s announcement also included other updates to the admissions process. Application timelines are earlier as will be offered. The high school application will open on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and the deadline to apply is Thursday, Dec. 1. Students will receive offers in early March, according to the DOE.
There will be a central open house calendar through MySchools for families looking to learn more about all admissions events.
The waitlist process will be more transparent in part by making the number of offers a program has made in the past available so families can assess their chances of receiving an offer. The waitlist time period will also be tended through mid-September.
The criteria for virtual auditions for schools that accept students that way will be improved.
Middle school admissions will be left up to the superintendents and districts to determine if there should be a screened program.
The Specialized High Schools Admissions Test will be given at student’s home schools on a school day instead of on the weekend, in an attempt to make them more accessible.
PLACE NYC applauded Banks for improving the admissions system for both middle and high schools, including a return to screening by academic ability and achievement. Other improvements, the group said, were an earlier application and notification timeline as well as more centralized support for gathering data on prospective schools and submitting virtual auditions and additional materials.
Founding Co-President of PLACE NYC Yiatin Chu said, “We formed PLACE NYC to advocate for academic rigor and merit in our schools. We are very pleased that Chancellor Banks has listened to parents and made significant improvements from last year’s admissions process.”
The group continued in its statement, “No student should ever have to rely on random luck or engage in a fight to receive their appropriate education.”
Another key part of the announcement was that three new “accelerated learning academies” will be opened by Fall of 2024, including one is Southeast Queens. There will be a geographic priority for students from the area.
Alysa O’Shea, co-president of PLACE NYC and a resident of Southeast Queens, said in a statement that she is excited for the coming addition to her neighborhood.
“Chancellor Banks’ plan for providing learning academies to academically advanced children in underserved geographic areas is the welcome change that families have been asking for,” O’Shea said, adding, “Expanding access to quality schools can be further improved, particularly in Queens, by adding seats to existing accelerated schools. Let’s continue to take what works and expand on it!”
State Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) reacted with caution.
“At first glance, the DOE’s plan appears to edge away from that widely loathed lottery and place greater emphasis on academic diligence and achievement,” he said.
He continued, “Equity and achievement should never be mutually exclusive, and it remains unclear if the administration’s efforts to narrow the lottery bands, even to 15%, fosters true educational achievement and equity. The DOE and Chancellor Banks must be sure to work through this delicate balance by doing more to engage the parents, students and stakeholders across the city who feel excluded by previous administrations and still left out of the process today.”
City Comptroller Brad Lander said that middle school screens will “reinforce segregation in our schools.”
“It elevates the notion that some children deserve ‘good schools’ while the vast majority do not,” he said in a prepared statement.
He continued, “At most, restoring middle school screens will enable a very small percentage of New York City’s students to access schools with high expectations, while the vast majority will wind up with schools with fewer high-achieving students, a greater percentage of students experiencing poverty, lower expectations, and less attention to enrichment in their learning.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.