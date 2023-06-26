Diwali, one of the holiest days of the year for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, is officially a city public school holiday, Mayor Adams announced at City Hall on Monday, June 26.
Adams was accompanied by Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) at the City Hall announcement. Rajkumar has been a champion of this bill, having been advocating for the holiday since she took office and penning the bill prior to its authorization. Both houses of the state Legislature passed the bill on June 12, though the governor had not yet signed it before the city announced it today. Previously, when Diwali fell on a school day, families had to choose between sending their children to school or celebrating the day together.
“This is what victory looks like. This is what victory feels like,” Rajkumar said at City Hall. "Today, we say to over 600,000 Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain Americans: we see you," she said. "Today, we say to families from India, Guyana, Trinidad, Nepal and Bangladesh: we recognize you.”
Mayor Adams also praised state Sen. Joe Addabbo (D-Woodhaven) for carrying the bill in the Senate.
Though there was initially speculation has to how the holiday would fit on the school calendar, it was confirmed that officials eliminated Brooklyn-Queens Day (or “Anniversary Day”) from the calendar so students could still meet the required 180 days of school.
“This push to establish Diwali as a public school holiday has been a long and arduous one, but Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, Mayor Adams and all our faith leaders deserve tremendous credit for their persistence in making this day a reality. Congratulations to all our families who celebrate the Festival of Lights — may this fall’s Diwali be the most joyous yet,” Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said in a written statement.
This year Diwali falls on Nov. 12, a weekend day, so there will be no day off of school for it.
Though the bill is still awaiting Gov. Hochul’s signature, officials are certain she will indeed sign.
Rajkumar aide Jacob Gross said the assemblywoman has spoken personally with Hochul about the bill, and that the governor is “excited” about the Diwali school holiday.
“We feel confident that the governor is going to sign this bill into law,” Adams said.
