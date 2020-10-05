All public and private schools in three Queens ZIP codes, as well as several more in Brooklyn, are being shut down by order of Gov. Cuomo following a proposal by Mayor de Blasio aimed to quell a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Edgemere, Far Rockaway, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills and Pomonok all reported more than a 3 percent infection rate over the past seven days, with the Edgemere and Far Rockaway region surging as much as 5.63 percent over the course of 14 days. Six other city ZIP codes reported similar increases, prompting de Blasio to propose a shutdown similar to one enacted in March — nonessential businesses and public and private businesses within the nine ZIP codes would shut down for at least two weeks.
“The goal here is to prevent the spread. The goal here is to do everything we can to stop something bigger from happening right now,” the mayor said at an Oct. 4 press conference.
Cuomo, however, declined to order the businesses closed.
Public schools had their first official full day on Sept. 21 and have reported very little coronavirus activity within those two weeks, according to de Blasio, though the classrooms would be shut “out of abundance of caution.”
Indoor dining, which had only been reinstated Sept. 30 at 25 percent capacity, would have ceased under his plan, as well as outdoor dining, though restaurants would be permitted to continue serving customers for pickup and to-go.
The mayor’s proposal also highlights 10 high-risk ZIP codes that have reported between a two and three percent case surge in the past week. To stop the spread in those areas, which include Rego Park, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Jamaica Hills, Auburndale and Utopia, de Blasio seeks to suspend high-risk activities, such as indoor dining, gyms, and indoor and outdoor pools, beginning Oct. 7.
“Now, I want to emphasize, none of this is easy. It’s difficult. It’s challenging. It will require sacrifice,” the mayor said. “We’re talking about the people who have been through so much, businesses that have struggled to survive. This will not be easy at all for families who depend on their livelihoods. But it’s something that we believe is necessary to keep this city from going backwards towards where we were months ago.”
UPDATE
This story has been updated to reflect Gov. Cuomo's agreeing to shut down the schools in the affected ZIP codes, as of Tuesday morning, while declining to order the businesses closed. A subhead also was added.
(1) comment
This is the final nail in the coffin for NYC and NYS. The two megalomaniacs have destroyed a once robust and thriving metropolis and state. Within six months they have brought it to its knees. COVID is a part of life and a risk most of us can easily handle and live normal lives. Those that are infirm should take their own necessary precautions, not shut an entire city for the sake of a few. If this is such a virulent virus how come no one even knows they have it until they get tested? It’s all a moot point now, the damage by these two buffoons is done and NYC and the state aren’t coming back any time soon.
