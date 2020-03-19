Cuomo mandates 75 percent workforce reduction

Just one day after Gov. Cuomo mandated businesses to decrease their in-office workforce by 50 percent, he signed an executive order increasing the limitation to 75 percent.
“The numbers have gone up overnight. I’m going to increase the density control today. No more than 25 percent of people can be in the workforce,” said Cuomo at the march 19 press conference. “That means 75 percent of the workforce must stay at home and work from home.”
The newest executive order does not apply to essential services, and relies on the voluntary compliance of business owners — although it is an executive order it is not legally binding.
“Yesterday, you were going to work and you were going to go to the office party. Today, you’re at home and the kids are at home and you’re worried about health and you’re worried about your job and you’re worried about economics and you’re dealing with personal issues and you’re dealing with family issues,” said Cuomo. “The stress, the emotion is just incredible. And rightfully so. It is a situation that is one of the most disruptive that I have seen and it will change almost everything going forward. It will. That is a fact. It’s not your perception, it’s not just you. It’s all of us. And it’s true and it’s real.”
At the announcement, Cuomo confirmed 1,769 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 4,152, a number that continues to rise. New York City has seen 2,469 cases, 11 of which have proved fatal, according to a noon reporting by New York Magazine.
During the conference, Cuomo also announced 90-day mortgage relief for New Yorkers, including waived mortgage payments based on financial hardship and no negative reporting to credit bureaus, as well as waived fees for overdrafts, ATMs and credit cards.
Cuomo mentioned the implementation of a new Department of Financial Services regulation to free up staff and speed hospital admission and discharge process, as well as the waiving of Department of Health rules to add hospital bed capacity, which currently remains at 50,000.
“Nobody can tell you when this is going to end ... It’s hard living your life with that big question mark out there. Nobody can tell you when you go back to work,” said Cuomo. “Try to find a positive in it. It’s a very negative circumstance, but you’re going to have time on your hands. You’re going to have time with your family, you’re going to have time at home in this busy, hurry up world.”
