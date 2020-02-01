Coronavirus — no need to panic ... yet

“Don’t worry ... there’s no need to panic,” city Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing) said on Friday, Jan. 31, at a press conference dedicated solely to the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases of the disease in New York State yet. Earlier in the day, Gov. Cuomo sent out an update, letting the public know that of the 11 samples from individuals sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by the state Department of Health, seven were found to be negative and four are still pending.

“New York does not have one single confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, but we are taking every necessary precaution to protect against its spread into our state. We have been here before, and I want to remind New Yorkers that it is much more likely that they will be exposed to the influenza virus than to the coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “I am urging New Yorkers to take basic precautions against the flu, such as regular hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who are sick. These measures will also help people avoid coming in contact with the novel coronavirus.”

The conference, held by Koo, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), representatives from state Sen. Toby Stavisky’s (D-Flushing) office and the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene at Flushing’s Glow Community Center, aimed to relieve community concerns.

Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, deputy commissioner for the Division of Disease Control of the city DOH addressed fears of the virus contaminating the city amid rumors that a patient, who had recently traveled from China, tested positive at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst

“Let me make it clear — at this time there are no confirmed cases in New York city. There are no possible cases [either],” said Daskalakis, who went on to provide community members with tips to keep themselves and others healthy.

“Wash your hands, don’t put your hands on your face, don’t interact with sick people, go to the hospital if you’re feeling ill,” he said, to which an audience member added, “Wear a mask if you’re sick. And get your flu shot.”

Meng reiterated that elected officials across the country and especially in Queens are being as transparent about the spread of the disease as possible. Although there are no confirmed cases, the state is taking preventative action, including screening for travelers from airports like John F. Kennedy and Newark, while the federal government is advising against travel to China.

While the other representatives focused on the status of the virus’ spread and ways to keep healthy, Meng touched upon another important plague that is accompanying the virus.

“This is not an excuse to discriminate against Asian-Americans. We will not accept that,” Meng said.