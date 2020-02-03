Coronavirus cases suspected in Queens

The coronavirus may have made its way to Queens.

Two individuals, both over the age of 60, were identified for testing for the novel coronvirus on Sunday, Feb. 2, just one day after the first individual in New York City was identified for testing in Manhattan. None of the cases have been confirmed — the tests take a minimum of 36 to 48 hours depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing capacity.

All three individuals had recently traveled to China and presented symptoms of the disease — fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause, such as influenza or other cold viruses.

“With the best public health system in the world, New York City stands ready to respond to any confirmed cases of the coronavirus,” said Mayor de Blasio, who urged New Yorkers to remain optimistic and stated that cases under investigation should not be presumed as likely to be confirmed in a statement issued Sunday. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant, and if you or anyone you know matches the criteria and have recently traveled to the affected areas of China, please see a medical professional.”

The first individual is under 40 years of age, and was admitted to NYC Health + Hospital/Bellevue in Manhattan where he remains in stable condition. The second and third individuals have been hospitalized at Flushing Hospital Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian/Queens, where they also remain in stable condition.

While the results of the three individuals are still pending, there has yet to be a confirmed case of the novel disease in New York State. There are eight confirmed cases in the United States and over 14,000 worldwide, resulting in the death of at least 300 people.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners at the CDC, State and federal government as the coronavirus situation evolves,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “If you have traveled to the area affected by the outbreak in the last 14 days and feel unwell, call your doctor or visit a clinic, and you will be cared for. Also, practice everyday precautions like you would during flu season—wash your hands frequently, and cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze. We remain grateful to all New Yorkers for their cooperation.”

Other safe practices include avoiding contact with others, not traveling while sick and using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.