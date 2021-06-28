Cool off at free outdoor pools

Beat the heat at one of the city’s outdoor pools, which opened to the public last weekend.
Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. daily, except for a cleaning from 3 to 4 p.m. Most pools opened June 26 and all will stay open through Sept. 12. Admission is free for everyone.
Queens is home to seven outdoor pools:
• Astoria Pool, at 19th Street and 23rd Drive in Astoria;
• Fisher Pool, at 99th Street and 32nd Avenue in East Elmhurst;
• Fort Totten Pool, at 338 Story Ave. in Bayside;
• Marie Curie Park Pool, at 211th Street and 46th Avenue in Bayside;
• PS 186 Playground Pool, at Little Neck Parkway and 72nd Avenue in Glen Oaks;
• Liberty Pool, at 173rd Street and 106th Avenue in Ricktown; and
• Windmuller Pool, at 54th Street and 39th Road in Sunnyside Gardens.
All pool patrons are required to wear a face mask to enter the pool facility, in locker rooms, bathrooms and on the pool deck, but not in the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.