Two construction workers died at John F. Kennedy Airport today after being trapped underneath rubble at a construction site.
Just after 11 a.m., the Port Authority Police Department received a report of two workers trapped under the rubble, according to a statement from the agency.
Both workers were confirmed dead upon the arrival of first responders, according to the FDNY.
The accident came as a result of some kind of collapse, according to reports, but specific details have not yet been released.
The department’s Emergency Services Unit as well as FDNY and EMS responded to the scene. Twelve FDNY units with 60 firefighters responded to the scene.
A stop-work order for all construction at JFK has been issued and the Port Authority said it is “conducting a thorough investigation and will be cooperating with all other investigative agencies.”
“My thoughts are with the loved ones of two people tragically killed while working on a construction site at [JFK Airport] earlier today,” Gov. Hochul tweeted.
The fatal accident occurred at JFK Building 49, a power plant in the airport’s central terminal area.
Flights were delayed at first, according to reports, but appear to have returned to schedule.
