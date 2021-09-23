Color of Justice push for Black Queens voters

Color of Justice, an advocacy group dedicated to advancing Black political participation and civic engagement, is hosting a two-day registration event on Sept. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at libraries in Eastern Queens.
The Forest Hills organization will have its first event at Hollis Library at 202-05 Hillside Ave. on Saturday and the second on Sunday at the Cambria Heights Library at 218-13 Linden Blvd.
“It is more important than ever that we make our voices heard at the ballot box,“ said COJ President Titilayo Yasukawa. “Color of Justice is excited to take part in empowering Black people and is grateful to the League of Women Voters who helped make this happen.”
Important voting dates to note include Oct. 8, which is the last day to register vote; Oct. 23 to Oct. 31 are early voting days; Oct. 26 is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot (postmark); Nov. 1 is the last day for an absentee ballot (in-person); and Nov. 2 is the general election and the last day to postmark or deliver in-person absentee ballots. Polling hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“Recent legislation has made registering easier than ever. It literally takes five minutes,” said COJ’s Vice President Gideon Zvulon. “We look forward to people coming out, stopping by and meeting the COJ team, and, of course, getting registered.”
To learn more on how to register call (718) 465-7355 for the Hollis Library or (718) 528-3535 for Cambria Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.