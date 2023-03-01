The Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic Association is scrapping plans to bring a private security detail to the neighborhood after less than a quarter of the feedback needed to move forward was received.
The community demand was not high enough, the civic determined after circulating surveys for the past month, but new strategies seek to effect change on the legislative level to address the root problems of concern.
The group held its monthly meeting on Tuesday night and Co-president Barbara McNamara announced that, with only about 230 surveys received on how much residents would be willing to chip in for a private detail, it was not something the civic would pursue. The group had determined it needed 1,000 households to participate in order to move forward.
The civic association looked into potential options based on requests from the community. Back in January, 100 people tuned into a Zoom call on the matter. At the in-person meeting in February, the St. Helen Catholic Academy cafeteria was more packed than usual as people came for the security talks.
“It’s not something that the civic was actively seeking to do or that we were promoting in any way, shape or form, contrary to some of the things that were on Facebook,” said McNamara at the meeting.
“So at this point, it is not something that’s overwhelmingly wanted by the community and we will not continue to pursue it from the civic.”
She added, “It’s also something that, quite honestly, I don’t know that we really need or that it would even be helpful.”
Twenty-three years ago, before “handle surfers” trying car doors to snatch any valuables inside could be shared across Facebook, McNamara said diapers and baby formula were stolen from her unlocked car.
“It’s the same thing happening now,” she said. “Nothing is really changing here ... everybody thinks, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going to hell in a handbasket.’ Not happening. It’s the same thing that’s been happening for years and years. It’s just now, it’s promoted on Facebook.”
Co-president Phyllis Inserillo said the same momentum that drew crowds to the recent meetings needs to be kept up.
“We want to see this every time and we want you to bring the questions for our elected officials,” she said on Tuesday night.
“And we want them to have answers for us because that’s what they were [elected] to do, represent us, not represent whatever their agenda is.”
The civic is distributing letters for people to fill in their information and then mail to their elected officials.
“As representatives of New York State and of the community of Howard Beach in the state legislature, I am writing to you to make sure that you are representing the constituents that you serve when formulating legislation, when you are casting your vote on the legislation that will affect our city and when the Governor is signing legislation into law,” it begins.
It cites citywide rises in crime and says offenders are “emboldened to act because they know that there are limited consequences to their actions.”
The letter calls for the age threshold in the Raise the Age law to be lowered, for judges to have more discretion in setting bail and for repeat offenders to be held until their court dates.
“That’s more important than any patrol can be,” said Inserillo.
More attendees also pressed the representatives from elected officials’ offices for their bosses’ positions on policies like bail reform and the banning of gas stoves, representing a push for more substantive updates instead of just highlight reels.
“What’s going on in Albany? Can you tell us what they’re working on?” one attendee asked simply, to laughs.
Some of the representatives could not give specifics on their bosses’ stances on those popular issues, deferring to their legislative counterparts and advising people to call their offices. State officials are now in Albany and therefore not attending meetings in their districts regularly.
Nick Spinelli, board member and chief of the West Hamilton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, asked why regular updates were not sent out to constituents on what lawmakers were currently voting on and why it is so difficult to get a copy of the governor’s budget proposal.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) touted recent wins for her Common Sense Caucus counterparts in City Hall including the dropping of vaccine mandates for city workers and visitors to city public schools and new plans to lock school entrances.
She dispelled rumors that housing for asylum seekers was going up in the area, which were sparked by the recent building of a modular home.
Ariola said she met on Tuesday with detectives from the NYPD police commissioner’s office regarding the vendors selling candy near Cross Bay Boulevard and Pitkin Avenue.
She said it endangers the lives of kids, some of whom run between lanes of traffic, as well as the babies swaddled to the backs of the sellers — and it is a citywide issue.
An attendee asked Ariola if there was any update following the mention of Howard Beach on a November episode of “Law & Order: SVU.”
The character played by rapper Ice-T called the community “racist, sexist and phobic of just about everything.”
Ariola said a lobbyist from the network actually came to her office asking what they could do following the blowback and repeated calls from her office.
“I said, ‘They need to do something good for us.’ They need to do something nice for us because you know why? They depicted us in a way that was so horrific.”
Also on the agenda Tuesday was an update on the upcoming plans to close the Gateway National Recreation Area’s portion of Spring Creek to conduct surveys of the radioactivity of the Superfund site where radium has been detected.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Manager Kathleen Cuzzolino gave the update alongside National Park Service representatives.
The Park Service will be fencing off portions of Spring Creek, which borders New Howard Beach, and clearing the brush to do gamma walkovers. Heavy machinery will be brought in to conduct the studies.
That step in the process is expected to take until 2026 as the NPS creates a sampling and analysis plan, conducts field investigations, analyzes data and risk assessment and then creates a remedial investigation report.
Then would come several more steps including a feasibility study, a proposed plan and record of decision, remedial designs and actions and eventually construction and long-term monitoring.
The contamination in the area dates back to the late 1940s when the wetland areas throughout Gateway were backfilled with waste because dumping could no longer be done in the ocean.
Often with similar former landfill sites, a cover of some type is placed on top to contain the radioactive materials, Cuzzolino said.
Answering a question about toxins migrating to water sources, she said in theory it could be possible but has not been seen at similar sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.