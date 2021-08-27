Chef’s sex-worker murderer pleads guilty

A prostitute has admitted that two years ago she slipped her victims narcotics and killed them.
Angelina Barini, 43, of Rego Park, pleaded guilty to killing two men while working as a sex worker in the summer of 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced Aug. 25.
“Barini had no regard for her victims, but has made the right choice by taking responsibility for her actions,” Peter Fitzhugh, special agent-in-charge of state Homeland Security Investigations, said in a statement.
According to officials, Barini would give narcotics, such as fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, to her victims in an attempt to rob them.
One victim was Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef of Grand Central Station restaurant Cipriani Dolci. Barini met with Zamperoni in the Kamway Lodge in Elmhurst and fed him a lethal dose of drugs so she could take his credit card.
According to police, Barini’s boyfriend, Leslie Lescano, was in on the plan. Lescano was arrested and charged in February with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. His next court date is Sept. 29.
Video surveillance captured elements of the August 2019 murder. Footage showed Barini and Lescano entering the hotel at 5 a.m., before Barini left and returned with Zamperoni.
The next afternoon, Barini left the lodge, grabbed a garbage can and dragged it into the room.
NYPD officers went to the motel three days later. Zamperoni had been reported missing after he failed to show up for a shift.
When Barini opened the door for officers “a strong odor consistent with the smell of a dead body and burning incense” was released, the criminal complaint said. The cops saw “a garbage can with bed linens stuffed inside and what appeared to be a bare human foot sticking out.”
The police also found “a glass containing a purple liquid with powder at the top of the and around the rim, glass pipes commonly used for smoking narcotics and bottles of bleach and bleach-covered towels, electronics, a saw and an empty suitcase.”
Earlier that summer, Barini gave another victim fentanyl-laced drugs, causing his death, in College Point.
When sentenced on Oct. 26, Barini faces a minimum of 20 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of life.
