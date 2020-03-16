Chambers of Commerce team up for small business

The Five-Borough Chamber Alliance sent an open letter to city and state government Monday, March 16 requesting multiple proactive actions to support small businesses throughout New York City that are suffering as a result of COVID-19.
The chambers of commerce represent most of the city’s 200,000 small businesses; 85 percent of members have 10 or fewer employees and worry about the consequences of government restrictions being placed on commerce, such as Mayor de Blasio’s executive ruling that, beginning March 17 at 9 a.m., restaurants, bars and cafes will be take-out and delivery only.
“The COVID-19 virus represents an unprecedented crisis that will have lasting economic impacts the likes of which cannot be fully quantified at this time,” read the letter, signed by all five chamber presidents. “Restaurants, retailers, construction firms and small manufacturers do not have the means to close and operate remotely. Depending on the duration of the crisis, many businesses will face difficult decisions that will include laying off employees, suspending hours of operation, and possibly closing indefinitely. This crisis has the potential of significantly disrupting the small ecosystem that has fueled New York City’s economy and supported our neighborhoods for generations.”
The requests seek to protect mom-and-pop stores, many of which have seen a 60 to 70 percent decline, according to Queens Chamber of Commerce President Tom Grech, a hit he says they will struggle to overcome.
“They can’t stand to go much lower ... Even with loan programs, they’re great, it’s tough to pay those kind of loans back. We’re encouraging our members to be cautious ... but we still have to eat, work, pay the bills,” Grech told the Chronicle on March 11.
Grech, along with Lisa Sorin of the Bronx, Randy Peers of Brooklyn, Linda Baran of Staten Island and Jessica Walker of Manhattan, made 10 requests to the state and city governments aimed to reduce the economic and financial struggles that small businesses may face as a result of COVID-19, such as the suspension of the state sales for at least six months and the reduction of the state business income tax in half for 2020. Most requests pertain to the repeal of tax and fee mandates, such as the city’s Commercial Rent Tax and the March 30 sidewalk cafe consent fees, but the letter also requests a temporary lift of the plastic bag ban and the creation of a fund to support small businesses that had to undertake “deep cleanings” after an employee was confirmed with a COVID-19 infection.
The alliance also requests the installation of a city and state task force of small business and business associations as well as government agencies and legislators to examine the ongoing repercussions of the virus and to recommend responses as they relate to small enterprises.
“We recognize that the situation on the ground is fluid, and the conditions are changing day-by-day,” the letter concluded. “We offer these recommendations as immediate steps to demonstrate unwavering support for the small business community. As Chambers of Commerce we stand ready to serve as the eyes, ears and voice of this community, and we pledge to work with all stakeholders to ensure that reasonable solutions are implemented on the ground.”
