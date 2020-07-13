The media are again touting a day without reported coronavirus deaths in New York City, but whether that holds up any better than it did last time, only time will tell.
According to city Health Department data, there were no deaths from COVID-19 reported on July 11, something that several media outlets — ABC, Bloomberg, USA Today, Fox 5 and National Public Radio among them — reported two days later, on Monday. That made Saturday the first day since March 13 that no deaths from the virus were reported, the media noted.
Back on June 5, however, a number of outlets including the Queens Chronicle had reported the same thing — that there were no deaths from the coronavirus reported in the city on June 3. Some media, again including the Chronicle, did note that the city listed three “probable” deaths from the virus that day.
A few days later, when the Chronicle looked at the data again prior to publishing its print edition, the number of confirmed June 3 deaths had gone from zero to 26 and the number of probable ones to 12.
Asked over email if those revisions are typical, and “Are the numbers really kind of meaningless for the first couple of days?” a department spokesman said at the time:
“As noted, all of the data posted on our data page are preliminary and subject to change. While I wouldn’t say numbers reported out on the previous day are ‘meaningless’, it can take a couple days before a death is reported to us.”
When on July 13 the Chronicle saw the media again reporting a zero deaths day, the paper went back to the data. At first, around 12:30 p.m., the figures showed no deaths for July 10 or 11 (at least one media outlet had reported two “probable” deaths for July 10, which may be why most of the stories stuck to the July 11 figure).
The Chronicle sent the same Health Department spokesman who had commented in June an email asking a handful of questions, such as whether two-day-old data is any more reliable now than it was six weeks ago.
His did not answer directly but referred the paper to comments made by Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot on Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” earlier in the day.
Asked to address the zero deaths, Barbot said, “Well, you know, the numbers are preliminary and they might change within a day or two, but the point is that since the height of this pandemic, the number of deaths has been going down steadily. We’re now in the single digits and hopefully this zero will hold, though again preliminary.”
Within an hour of the Chronicle’s first look at the data Monday, the figures had changed. Now the city showed four deaths for July 10, still zero for July 11 and a single death for July 12, marking Sunday's first inclusion in the statistics. The data also showed two probable deaths for the 10th, three probable ones for the 11th and one for the 12th.
Six deaths were listed for July 9, along with two probable ones. Prior to that, all the confirmed deaths were in the double digits — 18, 10 and 17 on the prior three days, for example — until one goes back far enough for numbers in the hundreds.
Barbot in her Fox interview credited the people with bringing citywide deaths down from their peak of just below 600 confirmed, and more than 200 probable, on the worst day, back in early April.
“As I’ve been saying all along, you know, New Yorkers have really put in the hard work, and the progress we have seen is simply because of every single New Yorker recognizing the importance of taking care of one another and that we’re in this together,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.