In late January backers of the proposed redevelopment of Long Island City’s Anable Basin area were cruising along with a series of meetings aimed at getting public input on such topics as job development; resilience and the environment; and public spaces.
They were even talking about adding an extra fifth meeting to their schedule.
Then the COVID-19 crisis forced the March 9 meeting to be via teleconference.
The fifth meeting has yet to take place.
On May 20, however, Your LIC, made up of landowners and developers Simon Baron Development, L&L MAG, TF Cornerstone and Plaxall, offered its most detailed plan to date in a presentation to the Land Use Committee of Community Board 2.
The group was cobbled together by the city after Amazon pulled out of a $27 billion agreement to expand into Queens due to political opposition in February 2019.
“While our neighborhood workshops had to take a temporary pause, the team continues to work with the community and believes a comprehensive plan for the LIC waterfront presents a generational opportunity for inclusive growth for Queens and a model for economic development in New York City,” a spokesman said in text provided by Your LIC, adding that the project takes on added importance after COVID restrictions.
“It will help expand live-work communities outside of Manhattan and kickstart the creation of tens of thousands of jobs at a time when the city is facing record-high unemployment, with Queens particularly hard hit,” he said.
The group also has been assisting with COVID-19 relief, such as TF Cornerstone’s delivery of meals to New York City Housing Authority residents in adjacent developments; and Plaxall manufacturing personal protective equipment and using the Plaxall Gallery as a food pantry.
They are hoping for another workshop some time this summer.
The proposal, including mixed-income housing and retail, calls for up to three schools; 500,000 square feet for arts, cultural spaces and workforce development.
The composition and layout of the region would be designed to guard against flooding and tidal surges from storms such as hurricanes Sandy and Irene; and protect inland acreage as well. New storm sewers and green infrastructure would cut the region’s annual combined storm sewage overflow into coastal waters by 17 million gallons.
The May 20 proposal has seven acres of public parks and green infrastructure including active and passive recreation in Anable Basin.
Not everyone is an enthusiastic supporter of the project.
Tenant and housing advocates have expressed concern at the meetings that the redevelopment will further gentrification by driving up property taxes and rents beyond the ability of existing residents and small businesses to keep up.
This also has been the concern of the arts community, and several speakers have requested that space be set aside for artists’ residences and studio space.
Still others believe that the city and state should purchase any private property within the 28-acre area and convert the entire area to public green spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.