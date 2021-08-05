For a fourth-grade class assignment, Kristina Raevsky told her schoolmates that she wanted to grow up to be a writer.
Two years later at age 11, she already is one.
Raevsky will enter her sixth-grade class this fall as a published author. Her book, “Fly Me to the Moon and Other Stories,” contains three short stories and original artwork by Raevsky. The roughly 150-page book hit the virtual shelves of Amazon July 11 and is already reaping rave reviews and a 5-star rating.
“I always loved writing,” the young author said. “I found it very fun because it was out of my own imagination.”
The book started with just one story that Raevsky and her fifth-grade classmates at PS 196 in Forest Hills were assigned. Raevsky was instructed to write a six-page story about two families who help one another, she said, but the tiny assignment quickly became something much bigger: the first story for her book, “Tricky Trickster ... We Got You!”
“I negotiated with my teacher and made it 16 [pages],” Raevsky said. “I finished it and showed it to my friends and family ... I really was glad I had so much positive feedback, so it had to be a really good story.”
In that moment, Raevsky realized she had a talent for storytelling. She decided to turn future creative writing stories into much longer ones.
The author also pulled inspiration from various aspects of her life. “Tricky Trickster ... We Got You!” was inspired by a moment with her friend when they acted out a bank robbery with their dolls, and the idea for the “The Legend of Pentapod and the Sand Dollar” came during a family vacation to Florida after Raevsky saw sand dollars for the first time.
She even inspired herself: “Fly Me to the Moon” was based off a pointillism drawing she completed for a fourth-grade art class project.
After she wrote the three stories, Raevsky told her parents she wanted to bind them into a book. Her mother and father were supportive from the start, and jumped at the opportunity to bring their daughter’s dream to life.
“We were very impressed by it,” said Irene, Raevsky’s mother. “My husband and I were blown away ... We never even knew her mind worked that way.”
Irene acted as her daughter’s editor, while her husband, Art, formatted the stories and drawings into a neat book. The Raevskys turned to Amazon’s self-publishing option and, after months of labor, had their own work of art in their hands.
“When it came in the mail it was the most exciting day for us,” Irene said.
Raevsky plans to continue writing, and hopes to craft another book in the near future, but isn’t certain when that time will come — she has middle school to focus on. After a year of remote learning, which offered her the opportunity to spend so much extra time on her writing, Raevsky expects to be busy returning to the classroom.
“We were at home for such a long time,” Ravesky recounted. “It wasn’t fun, but there’s always two sides to everything. I myself am an example. I had to sit home last year, but now I have a book I’m very proud of ... [My purpose] was to inspire kids to be creative, for kids to use their passion ... I want kids to look at the silver lining of things.”
