A young woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver who backed off a sidewalk on Northern Boulevard and then roared right back onto it, straight into her, video shows.
Sara Perez was an animal lover who fostered kittens so they could be adopted and also “truly cared for everyone around her,” those who knew her said. She was killed walking home from a store with a bag full of cat food for the 10 young cats she was taking care of, according to news reports and social media.
Some reports put Perez’s age at 18, while others, and the Police Department, said she was 19.
The crash was caught on video, with CBS New York posting the moments before and after Perez’s death on YouTube. She is seen walking west along Northern, crossing 107th Street, where a repair shop sits on the northwest corner. The area marks the border of East Elmhurst and Corona. A pickup truck parked perpendicular to the boulevard blocks the sidewalk but backs out onto the roadway just as Perez finishes crossing the street, giving her room to pass by without even slowing her pace. But as she crosses in front of the truck, the driver suddenly shoots forward, hitting and killing her.
A man on the sidewalk behind Perez puts his hand to his head and turns away in apparent horror. After the driver backs up a little and stops, with the truck on both the sidewalk and the roadway, its bumper, grill and hood damaged from the fatal impact, a man goes up to the driver’s side door, reaches through the open window to unlock it and pulls the driver out and holds onto him.
The driver is 16, according to the NYPD press office.
He was not arrested and not charged, the office said Monday, and an investigation by the Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.
Perez was a block and a half from her home.
A GoFundMe page was set up by a cousin of the victim, Sandy Molina, to help her family pay funeral, medical and legal bills. By Monday afternoon it had raised $19,273, more than its goal of $15,000, via 344 contributions.
On Sunday Molina posted a statement from the Perez family:
“I first want to thank every single one of you who has donated to my little sisters go fund me page, your helping us say goodbye to her in the way that she deserves and we want you all to know that you are in our hearts and prayers as well, from the bottom of our hearts thank you for all the support that you continue to provide for our family”
Many contributors offered their condolences.
"Sara went to middle school with me and she was my middle school prom date,” said Jonathan Martinez, “and for anyone who knew her knows that she had the biggest heart and truly cared for everyone around her,she was such a beautiful and amazing kind hearted person,I would of never thought that something like this would happen to her but sadly it did,but I really hope she is resting peacefully now and that her family is doing alright.”
With the comment Martinez posted a picture of the two of them smiling together, his arm around her, glowstick necklaces around both their necks.
Perez’s role as an animal rescuer was cited in comments on both the GoFundMe page and on Facebook.
“I donated for many reasons but the main reason is because we are humans created by one Heavenly Creator who made us as his image and that means “Love Thy Neighbors, Love and care for each other and Sarah did just that with all those beautiful fur babie,” contributor Heidi Vargas said on GoFundMe.
The group AdvoCat Rescue said on Facebook that it had taken in 10 cats Perez had been caring for and found foster families for nine of them. It asked for people to apply to foster the last one, a mostly white and beige “young boy” named Coco, and for financial support to take care of all 10, as well as the other cats the group takes in.
The Perez family statement on GoFundMe credited both AdvoCat Rescue and NYCpetnanny with caring for the cats and said, “We want to thank them for taking charge of the process to re home them and getting them vet care. If anyone is interested, you can donate or apply to start the foster home process!”
“The Queens cat rescue community is small but mighty, and Sara was a beautiful part of it,” contributor Heather Heenan said after offering the family her condolences on the page.
Media reports say the driver was unlicensed, but the police press office would not comment on that. It did say that officers responded to the scene at about 4:50 p.m. and that Perez was unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived. She was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead. The driver, police said, was “entering” the shop when he hit the victim, and he remained at the scene.
