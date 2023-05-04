Capt. David Cordano, an 18-year veteran of the NYPD, was on the move last week as he was named commanding officer of the 112th Precinct with its station house in Forest Hills. He previously had been the executive officer in the 115th Precinct, headquartered in Jackson Heights. Both precincts are part of the NYPD’s Queens North Command.
At top, Cordano gets a send-off and well-wishes from Deputy Inspector Eileen Downing, CO of the 115th Precinct.
Above, he receives the 112th Precinct commanding officer’s pin from Deputy Inspector Jonathan Cappelmann, who was in the post for three years.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.