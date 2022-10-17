The trash talk is now official — the city is looking to move back the earliest time people can put out residential garbage from 4 to 8 p.m., with some exceptions.
The goals are to keep the city cleaner and better-looking and to deter rats.
The new rules are set to take effect next April. They first require a public comment period, which will open Nov. 10. That same day, a public hearing on the plan will be held at 9:30 a.m.
City Hall described the plan thusly:
Under the new rules, slated to go into effect on April 1, 2023, residential buildings would have up to three options, each of which would substantially decrease the amount of time trash is on the curb:
• Place trash out after 6:00 PM in a secure container,
• Place trash out after 8:00 PM if putting bags directly on the curb, or
• If a building has nine or more residential units, the property owner may opt in to a 4:00 – 7:00 AM set-out window instead. The opt-in period will run for the month of January each year, allowing DSNY to design quick and efficient routes that take effect April 1.
Taken together, this means trash will sit on the curb for a fraction of the time it does currently. These rules would apply to recycling and curbside composting as well.
This announcement also includes new clarified rules for commercial establishments, which do not receive service from DSNY but rather from private waste haulers. Businesses may engage in one of the following options:
• Place trash out after 8:00 PM if putting bags directly on the curb or
• Place trash out one hour before closing in a secure container.
Mayor Adams said the change was long overdue.
“Bags of trash sitting on the curb for hours have hurt our city’s recovery for too long and is one of the most indelible images of New York, but, today, we’re saying enough is enough by making a generations-overdue change that will have a real impact on the cleanliness of our streets,” Adams said in a prepared statement accompanying the announcement of the plan. “By drastically reducing the amount of time that black bags can sit on our curb, we’re not just catching up with other cities but surpassing them and leading the nation again. This announcement will keep our streets clean, it will discourage rats from running their own version of Open Restaurants, and it will mean no more tripping over black garbage bags at rush hour. We’re not going to let New Yorkers be plagued by rats — we’re going to keep our city squeaky clean.”
His administration also touted the support the plan has from unions and the Real Estate Board of New York.
“This announcement shows just how much is possible when we bring everyone to the table,” said mayoral hief Advisor Ingrid Lewis-Martin. “I’m grateful to 32BJ, REBNY, and Teamsters Local 831 for coming together with this administration to deliver a win for millions of New Yorkers and help build a cleaner, more welcoming city for all.”
“The time to do this was really in the 1970s when the city banned residential incinerators and created the modern black bag regime, but the second-best time is right now, when our city’s recovery hangs in the balance,” said Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “New Yorkers want the streets cleaned up, and seeing the bags for a few hours a day instead of more than half the day will make a huge, huge difference.”
The city included supportive quotes in its press release from several Queens members of the City Council, ranging from Republican Joann Ariola (R-Howard Beach) to centrist Democrat Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) to Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), as well as state Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven).
“Though the issue with New York City trash is ubiquitous, decreasing the duration garbage sits on our curbs will drastically reduce instances of rats and other vermin, making our city cleaner and safer,” Brooks-Powers said. “Correct implementation of pilot programs like Clean Curbs and these new rules will help increase containerization and ensure New York's Strongest can better facilitate trash collection. I applaud Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Sanitation Commissioner Tisch's commitment to prioritize these quality-of-life issues, offering a forum for the public to comment on potential upgrades to curbside pick-up."
