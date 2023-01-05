After the last two years, all of New York City learned to roll with life’s punches, and Central Queens was no exception from crime to flooding.
But the arts, sports, a new park and just plain old folks were always there to make the day a little brighter.
July
Queens bore the brunt of the city’s resurgence in Covid-19 cases, with seven-day averages rising from 256 per 100,000 tests to 1,023.
As the city dealt with lifeguard shortages, Mayor Adams reached a deal with DC 37 for pay increases and a new class of trainees.
Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Glen Oaks who was the first person in the country to get the Covid-19 vaccine, received the Medal of Freedom from President Biden on July 7.
The Chronicle learned that speed cameras operating near schools will not write tickets for the lower of two speed limits — one ech for school and nonschool hours — because they can only be programmed to do so for one speed, in this case, the higher one, allowing for a 16-mile-per hour deviation during school hours.
The New York Mets retired uniform No. 17 in honor of former team captain and longtime club broadcaster Keith Hernandez on July 16. In August at Old Timers Day they would fulfill a decades-old promise and do the same with Willie Mays’ No. 24.
The annual Festival of Cinema NYC in Forest Hills battled back to full strength and then some with its largest showing since the Covid pandemic.
Two Queens men were among five people charged on July 21 in a 1,611-count indictment alleging that a Tennessee gun show vendor illegally sold firearms with knowledge that they would be resold in Queens and the Bronx, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz at a press conference in her Kew Garden office. Some 145 handguns were purchased by a single undercover officer in a nine-month period.
In an effort to relay information about the monkeypox virus and vaccinations against it to members of the LGBTQ+ community, as men having sex with men make up the vast majority of cases thus far, Councilmember Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) took to Jackson Heights’ gay bar scene for a “night of action.” She was joined by Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, Councilmember Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) and others.
The Long Island Rail Road placed accessibility projects at four Queens stations on the express track in its new five-year capital budget, including Forest Hills, Laurelton, Hollis and Douglaston.
City, state and federal officials asked city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez to apply for federal money to calm traffic along a 14-block section of 69th Avenue in Forest Hills between Burns Street and Metropolitan Avenue.
August
The NYPD’s 112th Precinct celebrated National Night Out Against Crime at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills on Aug. 2.
Glenn Hirsch, the accused “Duck Sauce Killer,” committed suicide on Aug. 5 prior to a court hearing on murder and other charges in the April 30 death of Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, a married father of three children. Hirsch had been under house arrest on $500,000 bail.
Adams announced on Aug. 8 that starting Oct. 3, Queens will receive boroughwide curbside compost collection, with no signup needed.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Aug. 10 announced parameters for congestion pricing for drivers going to Manhattan south of 60th Street. Options, if the plan is approved by the federal government, could range from $9 to $23 per trip, depending on various factors.
That same day an appellate court backed the Adams administration decision to cut $215 million from the Department of Education budget for the present fiscal year.
Seventeen elected officials and community boards formally requested an environmental impact statement on the proposed QueensLink rail line between the Rockaways and Rego Park-Forest Hills.
The Forest Hills Jewish Center agreed to the sale of its iconic synagogue building and land at 106-06 Queens Blvd. to private developers. The congregation intends to remain in the area, but had known for 20 years that the 1940s-vintage building had become increasingly difficult and expensive to maintain.
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest)announced that the Briarwood neighborhood had scored “a major victory” with an agreement from the Adams administration to limit residents of a homeless men’s shelter slated for 138-50 Queens Blvd. to men age 55 and older. The theory is that many of the men will have aged out of some issues that younger men would have brought with them. But residents, business owners and property owners still had many reservations during a public Zoom meeting on Sept. 8.
On Aug. 29, Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander expressed concern that self-imposed city deadlines for replacing Rikers Island with four borough jails — including one planned for Kew Gardens near the courthouse — could be jeopardized by a growing jail population. A law on the city’s books mandates that Rikers be closed as a jail by 2027, and Adams has repeatedly said the city will follow the law.
September
Dorothy Hirsch, the estranged wife of the late accused “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, on Sept. 1 was indicted on weapons charges as a result of firearms found in her apartment. The weapons were found in a closet that Dorothy Hirsch’s attorney said was used exclusively by Glenn Hirsch, who had a key to her apartment. Surveillance video allegedly showed Glenn Hirsch visiting the apartment minutes after Zhiwen Yan was shot to death in Forest Hills on April 30. Dorothy Hirsch’s attorney has since filed motions asking for dismissal of the charges, claiming that the packaging of the weapons had his history of abusing his wife made it unlikely that she knew the guns were there; and that the Queens District Attorney allegedly withheld evidence beneficial to Dorothy Hirsch from the grand jury.
Schools Chancellor David Banks announced on Sept. 6 that there will be no more snow days in the city school system, with storms triggering remote instruction.
The application from Congregation Ohr Eliyahu to erect a two-story synagogue building with a basement on the site of a house at 85-94 66 Road cleared a key hurdle on Sept. 14 when Community Board 6 voted to approve it by a comfortable margin.
The borough received between 2 and 3 inches of rain varying from neighborhood to neighborhood on Sept. 13. Many residents throughout Queens had several feet of water consuming their basements and blocks. Many suffered similar flooding and damage to that of when remnants of Hurricane Ida struck, killing 11 Queens residents, just over a year previously on Sept. 1, 2021.
Gov. Hochul signed legislation phasing in limits on class sizes in New York City public schools. Caps will be 20 students in kindergarten through third grade; 23 in fourth through eighth grade; and 25 in high school. Adams, Banks and some parent groups were opposed, calling it an unfunded mandate.
Adams on Sept. 16 announced a $35 million investment into the first 5-acre phase of a project planned to bring a 47-acre linear park to Central and South Queens. The project was in competition with QueensLink.
The Mets clinched a playoff berth on Sept. 19 with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The San Diego Padres would not be as accommodating in the first round of the playoffs.
October
U.S. Rep Grace Meng (D-Flushing) visited Forest Hills as part of her ongoing efforts to fix or avoid flooding problems in the borough. Meng was welcomed by Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) as the two toured flood-prone areas with city Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala. Sections of Forest Hills were inundated on Sept. 1, 2021. Several neighborhoods were slammed again by a heavy overnight storm this past Sept. 13.
Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency in response to the city’s influx of asylum seekers bused from the Mexican border, and called for assistance from the state and federal governments.
November
David Bonola of South Richmond Hill was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Nov. 1 after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Forest Hills mother Orsolya Gaal, 51, more than 50 times and slitting her throat on April 16. Authorities believe Gaal had ended a relationship. Bonola put her dismembered body into a hockey equipment bag belonging to her sons and dragged her to Metropolitan Avenue near Forest park, leaving a trail of blood.
A Twitter war between Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Borough President Donovan Richards that started on Nov. 3 when Holden endorsed Republican Lee Zeldin for governor led to charges of “white supremacy,” “racist dog whistles,” “unhinged behavior” and even “drunk tweeting.”
On Nov. 8, Election Day, Gov. Hochul became the first woman elected to the office in her own right, while U.S. Senate majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was elected to a state record fifth term. Other victories went to state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), and Assembly newcomers Juan Ardila (D-Western Queens) and Steven Raga (D-Woodside).
The Long Island Rail Road is shuffling schedules across all lines as it prepares to open its new Grand Central Terminal access. But some folks from Kew Gardens and Forest Hills weren’t on board with all the changes. Under the proposed new schedules, any train stopping at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills or Woodside — the latter a major transportation hub — would not stop at the other two stations.
A routine traffic stop on Woodhaven Boulevard led to the rescue of a great Dane and her seven puppies, along with the arrest of a Philadelphia man on numerous animal cruelty charges. Ravon Service, 27, was pulled over on Nov. 27 in Rego Park for having an excessively loud exhaust system, according to the NYPD. Officers Kristen Candelaria and Kevin Sheehan of the 104th Precinct then saw the dogs.
December
Two bandits made off with $10,000 after robbing a business in the heart of Forest Hills in the early morning hours of Dec. 3, police said. The men hit Continental Smoke Shop, at 107-36 71 Ave. just off Queens Boulevard, at about 2 a.m., the NYPD reported. One pulled a gun, took the money from the register and fired a shot into the floor. No one was injured.
Susan Merzon, the founder of the Queens Chronicle, died on Dec. 15. She was 78. Merzon was a fierce fighter who overcame lifelong health challenges and the mass city layoffs of 1975 to become a self-made success in the news business.
The perfect storm, so to speak, rocked southern Queens late last week as a new moon coincided with the bomb cyclone in the northeast United States. It produced flooding reminiscent of Hurricane Irene in 2011, which hit the year before Superstorm Sandy, bringing 3-foot storm surges.
