While students across Queens and the city got into the groove of summer break as the second half of 2022 began, there was no letup in the news when summer set in. These are some of the stories reported over the past six months in the Queens Chronicle and at qchron.com, with the first half of the Western Queens Year in Review available at bit.ly/3WYyaFb.
July
Gov. Hochul on July 1 signed into law a package of legislation to strengthen gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled the state’s existing regulations to be unconstitutional.
Rise Light & Power announced plans July 12 to redevelop its Ravenswood Generating Station — the city’s largest power generator — in Western Queens as a renewable energy hub to help New York achieve its nation-leading climate goals, including securing 70 percent renewable energy by 2030.
Forty-one of the City Council’s 51 members on July 13 wrote a letter to Mayor Adams calling on him to reverse education budget cuts driven by declining enrollment, saying the city should use unspent federal stimulus funding from the last two fiscal years for the purpose.
The Chronicle revealed on July 14 that due to how they are programmed, most school speed zone cameras in the city meant to enforce 20-mph limits will not issue tickets unless a driver is going at least 36.
The New York City Districting Commission voted July 15 to release its preliminary map for reapportioned City Council districts. One proposed change would see the district of Queens Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) shifted to include part of Manhattan.
Also on the 15th, the offices of Won and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), the famed O’Neill’s restaurant in Maspeth and Grubhub’s “Serving the City” program teamed up to deliver 500 meals to the Borden Avenue Veterans Residence in Long Island City.
A lawsuit filed on July 27 challenged the city’s outdoor dining program, asserting that the structures erected on sidewalks and at curbsides have not only outlived their intended purpose, but are causing harm to the health and safety of those who live near them.
August
The Chronicle reported on Aug. 4 that Willets Point was being pitched as the site for a new soccer stadium for the New York City Football Club, according to state lobbying records.
Glenn Hirsch, the Briarwood resident accused of murdering food deliveryman and marrried father of three Zhiwen Yan of Elmhurst on April 30 in Forest Hills, committed suicide Aug. 5 while out on bail.
The Sanitation Department revealed a plan to require most residential garbage to be put out on the street after 8 p.m., instead of 4, in an effort to keep the city cleaner and reduce vermin. Businesses would also be affected.
Queens buses were reported to be less slow than those in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx when on Aug. 8 the Straphangers Campaign and TransitCenter gave out their 17th annual Pokey Award for the bus line with the slowest average speed; and the 13th annual Schleppie Award for the least reliable service.
Developers were reported to be planning a 55-story building with about 600 apartments, along with office and retail space, at two adjacent vacant lots next to the Court Square subway station in LIC.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority released seven possible proposals for tolling vehicles that cross into Manhattan south of 60th Street in what is known as congestion pricing, with the goals of reducing traffic and pollution while raising $1 billion a year for the agency.
Community Board 4 member and Democratic Socialist Kristen Gonzalez easily won the Democratic nomination for the new 59th State Senate District in the Aug. 23 primaries, setting herself up for victory in November for a seat that incorporates parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island City and Astoria.
Officials cut the ribbon Aug. 26 on the Tommie L. Agee Educational Campus in East Elmhurst, a middle school named for the late Miracle Met star centerfielder.
That same day, East Elmhurst resident Awais Chudhary, 22, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, a designated foreign terrorist organization, after being charged with planning an attack in Western Queens.
On Aug. 29, both Adams and City Comptroller Brad Lander expressed concern that meeting the legal deadline to close the jails on Rikers Island could be jeopardized by a growing inmate population, though the mayor insisted the city would comply with the law.
September
Tragedy struck Sept. 1 when 5-year-old Jonathan Martinez of East Elmhurst was killed while walking hand-in-hand with his family at the intersection of 100th and McIntosh streets. The driver kept going. A 40-year-old Astoria man who police say has had his license suspended seven times was later arrested, facing charges that could bring him seven years in prison if convicted.
Hochul signed into law a bill mandating new class size reductions to be phased in over several years. The measure was a revised version of one passed alongside the extension of mayoral control of schools in June.
A Sept. 13 storm caused widespread flooding, with some who saw their homes inundated by the remants of Hurricane Ida the year before again suffering damage.
The city Districting Commission on Sept. 22 rejected its own revised map of new Council district lines, deciding to create a third version that it would then submit to lawmakers for approval.
A highly anticipated change to city high school admissions was announced, one that put greater emphasis on student performance but also retains a lottery system.
Tragedy also closed out the month, as FDNY Emergency Medical Services Lt. Alison Russo-Elling was murdered Sept. 29 in a frenzied knife attack on a street corner near her unit’s base in Astoria. Her alleged killer was taken into custody following a standoff after he ran into his nearby apartment and barricaded himself inside. Russo-Elling was posthumously promoted to captain and bid farewell at services on Long Island, where she lived.
The killing occurred the same week that City Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani (D-Astoria) had been handing out fliers to area businesses encouraging people not to call the police over many emergencies and interpersonal conflicts. Guardian Angels founder and 2021 Republican candidate for mayor Curtis Sliwa responded by handing out his own fliers advising people to always call the police when there’s trouble.
Also on Sept. 29, the city cut the ribbon on the dedicated bus lanes running along 21st Street between 26th Road in Astoria and Queens Plaza North in LIC.
October
The man accused of killing Russo-Elling, 34-year-old Astoria resident Peter Zisopoulos, was indicted Oct. 6 on charges that could bring him 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
That same day, the legal gunfight over carrying firearms in New York took another turn as a judge granted a temporary restraining order against enforcing most components of the state’s new Concealed Carry Improvement Act but gave Albany three days to appeal.
Also on Oct. 6, the city Districting Commission voted 13-1 to send its proposed map of new Council lines to lawmakers for approval after revising it twice. The Council accepted the map without any new changes, sending it to the city clerk for certification on Oct. 27.
Borough President Donovan Richards announced a new $2 million mental health initiative for Queens Oct. 11 at Elmcor Youth & Adult Activities in Corona.
In a move that put her at odds with both Adams and Richards, Won stood her ground on the proposed Innovation QNS redevelopment project in Astoria, insisting that she would accept nothing less than 55 percent of the proposed housing units being designated as affordable. While critics warned she could be endangering the entire project by not accepting the developers’ offer of 40 percent, the councilwoman got what she wanted in the plan that was finally approved.
Officials including Richards, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) on Oct. 17 announced $11 million in upgrades to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, along with nearly $8 million in fixes to Frank D. O’Connor Playground across the street. The hospital was called “the epicenter of the epicenter” during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020.
The city officially announced its plan to restrict the hours when garbage could be set out for pickup, along with a public comment period before the rules would be enacted.
Officials cut the ribbon Oct. 24 on the newly redesigned 34th Avenue Open Street in Jackson Heights, aka Paseo Park, though some residents opposed to its closure to most traffic, and all traffic in some areas, booed and protested during the event.
A pair of muggers on mopeds, who have been snatching chains from women in Western Queens, were filmed Oct. 24 dragging a 12-year-old girl down a sidewalk as they tried to grab her necklace. Though caught on camera, they have not been caught.
Opposing activists faced off outside the Jackson Heights Library Oct. 28 over Drag Story Hour, which features drag queens reading to young children and is hailed as a step for inclusivity by supporters and slammed as exposure to deviancy by detractors. No one was arrested, though that was not the case at another confrontation over the same issue at the same location in late December.
November
Street safety advocates gathered on Northern Boulevard in Jackson Heights Nov. 1 to press for faster installation of bus lanes in compliance with the city’s 2019 Streets Law, along with other changes designed to make roadways safer.
Democrats dominated the Nov. 8 elections, though Republicans did make some headway and Hochul underperformed in many Queens Assembly districts where she won fewer votes than either her GOP opponent, Lee Zeldin, or the lawmaker from her own party.
After months of rumors and closed-door meetings, Mayor Adams announced plans Nov. 16 to build a new stadium for soccer’s NYCFC at Willets Point, in addition to 1,400 more units of affordable housing.
Following sharp debate and negotiations, the City Council on Nov. 22 approved Innovation QNS, a $2 billion, five-block development project that will bring 3,200 apartments, including more than 1,400 set aside as affordable, to a section of Astoria.
A man named Shaquan Butler was charged with murder in the Nov. 13 death of his 3-year-old son, also named Shaquan, at a family homeless shelter in Elmhurst.
A state Supreme Court justice ruled that former home health aides employed by Premier Home Health Care Services, a major employer in Flushing and citywide, may proceed with a class action suit to be paid back wages for uncompensated 24-hour shifts.
Adams on Nov. 28 signed five bills — three authored by Queens lawmakers — designed to bring greater ethnic diversity to the Fire Department, make firehouses more accommodating to women and prevent and track cases of discrimination and harassment in the ranks.
December
The state Independent Redistricting Commission released its new proposal for reapportioned Assembly districts Dec. 1 following a court order to go back to the drawing board.
A hearing on the Fair Chance for Housing Act, which would bar landlords from checking prospective tenants for criminal records in most cases, included an accusation from an activist that Asian people in central Queens are racist against Blacks, a charge that itself was labeled as hate speech by critics.
Con Edison released projections saying a typical New York City resident’s electric and heating bills would go up 43 percent and 20 percent, respectively, from the same time last year — and the utility is seeking a rate increase for the new year on top of that.
The MTA released a plan Dec. 19 that would reduce Monday and Friday service on the E and F subway lines, along with the L, Q, 1, 6 and 7 trains, beginning in June 2023 to better reflect post-Covid ridership; and said it would allow additional weekend trips on the G, J and M lines, which also serve Queens.
Protesters again clashed over Drag Story Hour outside the Jackson Heights Library Dec. 29, with police making at least one arrest. In the weeks leading up to the event, the homes of three City Council members who support the program, including Krishnan, were vandalized with graffiti.
