There was bickering over bicycles; crime and weather to which residents are unaccustomed; and still plenty of time to engage in customs both solemn and just plain fun before Mid Queens drew the curtain on 2022.
July
A battered but not broken Covid struck back at the city and Queens got hit hard, with seven-day new case averages rising from 256 per 100,000 tests to 1,023.
The planned expansion of the Citi Bike program into the boundaries of Community District 5 had been controversial, if outwardly cordial, since word of the city Department of Transportation’s plans went public in March. Things boiled over for the first but not last time in 2022 in July over the usual sticking point — a lack of community input over siting of the bike docks and the potential for lost street parking. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) called for Queens Borough Traffic Commissioner Nicole Garcia to be let go over the issue.
O’Neill’s Restaurant of Maspeth and GrubHub teamed with Holden and Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) to deliver 500 hot meals to the Bordon Avenue Veterans Residence in Long Island City.
The Chronicle learned that speed cameras operating near schools will not write tickets for the lower of two speed limits — one each for school and nonschool hours — because they can only be programmed to do so for one speed, in this case, the higher one, allowing for a 16-mile-per hour deviation during school hours.
The New York Mets retired uniform No. 17 in honor of former team captain and longtime club broadcaster Keith Hernandez on July 16. In August at Old Timers Day they would fulfill a decades-old promise and do the same with Willie Mays’ No. 24.
City officials and local dignitaries gathered in Glendale at the Brooklyn border on July 29 to cut the ribbon on a newly refurbished intersection of Highland Boulevard and Vermont Place. Part of the project included easier and safer pedestrian access to Highland Park, which has an entrance at the intersection.
August
The NYPD’s 104th Precinct celebrated National Night Out Against Crime at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village on Aug. 2.
Glenn Hirsch, the accused “Duck Sauce Killer,” committed suicide on Aug. 5 prior to a court hearing on murder and other charges in the April 30 death of Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan, a married father of three children. Hirsch had been under house arrest on $500,000 bail.
The city on Aug. 6 co-named the corner of 75th Street and 58th Avenue in Maspeth for Joseph Magnus, an immigrant who fled the Nazis in occupied Czechoslovakia and became the founder of the Middle Village Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Adams announced on Aug. 8 that starting Oct. 3, Queens will receive boroughwide curbside compost collection, with no signup needed.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Aug. 10 announced parameters for congestion pricing for drivers going to Manhattan south of 60th Street. Options, if the plan is approved by the federal government, could range from $9 to $23 per trip, depending on various factors.
That same day an appellate court backed the Adams administration decision to cut $215 million from the Department of Education budget for the present fiscal year.
Seventeen elected officials and community boards formally requested an environmental impact statement on the proposed QueensLink rail line between the Rockaways and Rego Park-Forest Hills.
On Aug. 29, Adams and Comptroller Brad Lander expressed concern that self-imposed city deadlines for replacing Rikers Island with four borough jails — including one planned for Kew Gardens near the courthouse — could be jeopardized by a growing jail population. A law on the city’s books mandates that Rikers be closed as a jail by 2027, and Adams has repeatedly said the city will follow the law.
Two Queens residents were among nine people arrested on Aug. 16 in connection with allegations of illegal gambling at two sites in Glendale, including the La Nazionale Soccer Club at 80-13 Myrtle Ave. and the Glendale Sports Club at 74-03 Myrtle Ave.
September
Dorothy Hirsch, the estranged wife of the late accused “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, on Sept. 1 was indicted on weapons charges as a result of firearms found in her apartment. The weapons were found in a closet that Dorothy Hirsch’s attorney said was used exclusively by Glenn Hirsch, who had a key to the home. Surveillance video allegedly showed Glenn Hirsch visiting the apartment minutes after Zhiwen Yan was shot to death in Forest Hills. Dorothy Hirsch’s attorney has since filed motions asking for dismissal of the charges, claiming that the packaging of the weapons and the accused killer’s history of abusing his wife made it unlikely that she knew the guns were there; and that the Queens district attorney allegedly withheld evidence beneficial to Dorothy Hirsch from the grand jury.
Schools Chancellor David Banks announced on Sept. 6 that there will be no more snow days in the city school system, with storms triggering remote instruction.
Solemn commemorations marking the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center once again were observed in a rainy Juniper Valley Park; in the 9/11 Memorial Garden in Glendale; and in Maspeth at the 9/11 memorial located a short distance from the Maspeth firehouse, which lost 19 firefighters that day.
The borough received between 2 and 3 inches of rain varying from neighborhood to neighborhood on Sept. 13. Some residents throughout Queens had several feet of water consuming their basements and blocks. Many suffered similar flooding and damage to that of when remnants of Hurricane Ida struck, killing 11 Queens residents, just over a year previously on Sept. 1, 2021.
Adams on Sept. 16 announced a $35 million investment into the first phase of a project planned to bring a 47-acre linear park to central and South Queens. The project was in competition with QueensLink.
Maspeth Federal Savings informally marked the end of its nearly yearlong 75th anniversary celebration by bringing back its Smile on Maspeth carnival — canceled by Covid for two years — for the first time since 2019.
Gov. Hochul signed legislation phasing in limits on class sizes in New York City public schools. Caps will be 20 students in kindergarten through third grade; 23 in fourth through eighth grade; and 25 in high school. Adams, Banks and some parent groups were opposed, calling it an unfunded mandate.
The corner of 82nd Place and 64th Road in Maspeth was co-named for Thomas Abbey, a pilot in World War I who then served on the NYPD for 13 years. Returning to fly in World War II, he would be killed attempting to rescue a downed comrade.
The Mets clinched a playoff berth on Sept. 19 with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The San Diego Padres would not be as accommodating in the first round of the playoffs.
FDNY EMT Alison Russo-Elling, 61, was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while she was on duty in Astoria on Aug. 29. Russo-Elling, who served at the World Trade Center on 9/11 and in its aftermath, was a 24-year veteran of the service. She was standing at the intersection of 20th Avenue and 41st Street at about 2:20 p.m. when she was approached by a man who stabbed her, knocking her to the sidewalk, before stabbing her again repeatedly. Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was arrested. Russo-Elling was posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
October
An appellate judge on Oct. 4 overturned a lower court ruling by dismissing a lawsuit aimed at stopping full implementation of the city’s outdoor dining program.
A vicious mugging on Oct. 13 in Middle Village saw a man steal $17,000 from a victim who had just left a neighborhood bank. It also led to the Guardian Angels, founded by former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, establishing regular patrols in the neighborhood.
Two senior citizens were injured, one seriously, in Juniper Valley Park on Oct. 27 after they confronted three men riding dirt bikes on the park’s track, which was still under construction at the time.
Mayor Adams declared a state of emergency in response to the city’s influx of asylum seekers being regularly bused from near the Mexican border, and called for assistance from the state and federal governments.
November
David Bonola of South Richmond Hill was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Nov. 1 after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Forest Hills mother Orsolya Gaal, 51, more than 50 times and slitting her throat on April 16. Authorities believe Gaal had ended a relationship. Bonola put her dismembered body into a hockey equipment bag belonging to her sons and dragged her to Metropolitan Avenue near Forest Park, leaving a trail of blood.
A Twitter war between Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) and Borough President Donovan Richards that started on Nov. 3 when Holden endorsed Republican Lee Zeldin for governor led to charges of “white supremacy,” “racist dog whistles,” “unhinged behavior” and even “drunk tweeting.”
On Nov. 8, Election Day, Gov. Hochul became the first woman elected to the office in her own right, while U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was elected to a state record fifth term. Other victories went to state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), and Assembly newcomers Juan Ardila (D-Western Queens) and Steven Raga (D-Woodside).
The installation of Citi Bike docks in District 5 was “paused” after a meeting with community leaders and officials from the Adams administration. The city agreed to consider community-based studies and suggestions.
Holden on Nov. 25 received a letter from Sarah Carroll, chair of the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission, stating that the Maspeth fire house once again will be considered for landmark status. Supporters of the move cite the 1914 structure’s longtime service to the community, and the role it played on 9/11, where 19 of Maspeth’s firefighters were killed, the highest toll of any fire station in the city.
A routine traffic stop on Woodhaven Boulevard led to the rescue of a great Dane and her seven puppies, along with the arrest of a Philadelphia man on numerous animal cruelty charges. Ravon Service, 27, was pulled over on Nov. 27 in Rego Park for having an excessively loud exhaust system, according to the NYPD. Officers Kristen Candelaria and Kevin Sheehan of the 104th Precinct then saw the dogs.
December
Susan Merzon, the founder of the Queens Chronicle, died on Dec. 15. She was 78. Merzon was a fierce fighter who overcame lifelong health challenges and the mass city layoffs of 1975 to become a self-made success in the news business.
Just before Christmas, the perfect storm rocked southern Queens as a new moon coincided with the bomb cyclone in the northeast United States. It produced flooding reminiscent of Hurricane Irene in 2011, which hit the year before Superstorm Sandy, bringing approximate 3-foot storm surges.
