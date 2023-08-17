A 29-year-old man riding an e-scooter the wrong way down Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth Wednesday night was killed in a collision with an SUV going the right way, police reported.
Daniel Lio was operating a Fly Wing scooter, heading south in the northbound lane at 60th Drive at about 10 p.m. when he and the driver of a 2014 Kia Sorrento going north collided, according to the NYPD’s preliminary investigation. Lio was just a few blocks from his home at 58-59 61 St. when he was killed.
Arriving officers found Lio lying on the roadway with trauma to his body. He was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced deceased. The Kia driver, a 52-year-old man was not injured and remained at the scene.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.