Wounded cops home for Thanksgiving

Two officers from the NYPD’s 105th Precinct were able to go home to their families on Thanksgiving, two days after both were shot while protecting a domestic violence victim in her Springfield Gardens home last Tuesday.
Officers Christopher Wells and Joseph Murphy, both married with children, were accompanied by their families as they were wheeled out of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Thanksgiving to cheers from a sea of blue.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and Mayor de Blasio were among those on hand.
Both are assigned as domestic violence officers — every precinct in the NYPD has them. Wells is a 14-year veteran while Murphy has been with the department for six years.
Though wounded, both officers returned fire, killing Rondell Goppy, 41. Goppy’s wife was unharmed. Goppy, a peace officer with the City University of New York system, had two guns in his possession, according to police. He was licensed to have a firearm. A third gun was recovered elsewhere.
“I think, when you see the emotions you see here, the smiles in a week when you had two police officers shot, there is no surprise here what we have to be thankful for,” Shea said in video of Thursday’s press conference press conference viewed on the NYPD News Twitter account.
“We’re just grateful that these officers are going to be able to get home today, sit on the couch, hopefully watch some football with their beautiful families,” Shea said. “What’s not lost on us is how lucky we are today.”
Speaking alongside Capt. Igor Pinkhasov, the commanding officer of the 105th Precinct, Shea said Wells is recovering from a fractured femur. Murphy, who left the hospital with both hands heavily bandaged, is facing at least one more surgery on one of his hands.
“We’re very optimistic that they’re going to have a full recovery,” Shea said “They have a long road ahead, and today begins that process. They have a long recovery ahead. But we hope that they have a full recovery. That’s done one step at a time. We’re just thankful they’re home with their beautiful families.”
The preliminary investigation shows that Goppy’s wife had gone to the 105th Precinct on the night of Monday, Nov. 23, to file a complaint, and returned the next day. Police said there had been at least four domestic violence calls to the address.
Wells and Murphy, in a routine practice, went to the home at 145-80 179 St. to provide a safe escort so she could remove personal items out of the house with her.
Shea said last Tuesday that the officers arrived with Goppy’s wife at 12:24 p.m. They were there for six minutes when Goppy came into the house shooting.
Shea said Tuesday it had not been determined if Goppy had been lying in wait or just happened to arrive at that time. He would be pronounced dead at the scene.
Shea said the police investigation will dig into why Goppy was still permitted to keep his guns in the wake of multiple domestic violence complaints.
In a video released by the NYPD of the initial press conference on Nov. 22, Mayor de Blasio pointed out that domestic violence officers routinely walk into volatile situations that can erupt in an instant.
“Yet officers say ‘I want to take on that job,’” he said. “They saved that woman’s life.”
Speaking Tuesday on the NYPD video, Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said all were fortunate and lucky.
But he also said city officials need to take the events of Nov. 24 as a warning against ill-advised policy changes.
“Those who want to say, ‘Let’s disrespect police officers, let’s defund them, let’s take them out of every type of different jobs, well, here’s an example,” Lynch said.
“What would have happened if the police officers weren’t there?” Lynch asked. “... What would happen if a social worker was there and a police officer wasn’t? So sometimes in college classroom, sometimes in a Council room, sometimes in a Zoom conference talking about policing, it seems awful easy to say ‘Here’s the script and here’s what we’ll do.’ ...
“[T]here is no script. We can’t be removed. We need to be there. And remember, they called us to be there. And because these two police officers put themselves at risk, professionally went to that call, there’s no one else dead.”
