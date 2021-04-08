Gerard Opitz, who lived in Glendale for decades, died March 30 at 97 from a coronary issue, his daughter Dorie Figliola told the Chronicle Tuesday.
Born and raised in Richmond Hill, he enlisted in the service shortly after graduating from Richmond Hill High School in 1942.
Though he didn’t become a gunner like he originally hoped, he eventually became trained in photography. While stationed in Norwich, England, with the 8th Air Force 389th Bomber Group, 564th Squadron, Opitz, a sergeant, flew in Consolidated B-24 Liberators as an aerial reconnaissance photographer.
After returning to the states, he married Doris Schneider and moved to Glendale.
They had three daughters before she passed away in 1987. He married his second wife, Bonnie, in the early 2000s.
Figliola said Opitz was pulled back on a mission he was supposed to go on and a close friend who went instead didn’t make it back home.
“He didn’t like talking about the service much because he always missed his friend and the other friends he had lost,” she said.
Opitz was a manufacturer of pesticides, working at a family business. Figliola said he was also a handyman for the area.
“When people needed a hand they knew who to call and my father would go over,” she said.
Opitz offered his services at Sacred Heart RC Church, where he was an usher for 50 years, and was also involved with youth programs and sports. He was also with the Glendale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
“He was a wonderful father and loved life, loved his family,” Figliola said.
She said her favorite memory was dancing with him to “Wind Beneath My Wings” at every wedding they attended.
“Him and I would always dance to that song,” she said.
Opitz is survived by Bonnie, his three daughters, Figliola, Gail Opitz and Jeannie Hernandez, and six grandchildren.
Visitation for him was held at Sacred Heart Church in Glendale and he was buried Tuesday at Maple Grove Cemetery in Kew Gardens.
On dignitymemorial.com, the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force extended its condolences. “Please know the passing of your loved one is felt by all those who honor the Greatest Generation and their sacrifices,” the group wrote.
Memorial donations can be made in Opitz’s memory to the Elle Foundation Inc. for children battling cancer.
