Enjoy the warm weather and a side of history this weekend.
The Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park is hosting two World’s Fair History Walks on Sunday, April 11.
The group will tour the massive park and learn the history of over a dozen of the 40 remaining World’s Fair remnants, monuments and buildings.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to share memories and favorite anecdotes about what makes New York City history so great.
The tours will be led by Alliance docent Linda Fisher. Participants will meet at the Unisphere.
The first group will tour from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second group will walk from 1 to 2 p.m.
Both sessions are free, but registration is required.
To register, email allianceforfmcp@gmail.com and include the number of attendees.
A virtual tour of the park, courtesy of the city Parks Department, is also available on the Alliance’s website, allianceforfmcp.org.
