Working to keep a roof over your head

Everyone from Ozone Park to the Oval Office knows that the loss of jobs and loss of income from COVID-19-related shutdowns have made it tough or even impossible for many people to pay their mortgages and rent for April and soon for May.
Elected officials, representatives of government agencies and housing advocates on Monday met with more than 30 homeowners and renters to discuss their existing and possible future options in a virtual housing town hall meeting hosted by Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows).
“We’ve been hearing about a lot of issues, and I wanted people to have an opportunity to connect with us and the appropriate agencies,” Weprin said.
Those on the line included New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
“[Gov. Cuomo’s] actions — suspension of all evictions and ordering a 90-day moratorium mortgage forbearance — are a good start,” Comrie told the assembled group.
He and Hyndman are shepherding legislation that would extend the timeline to apply for property tax abatements in order to give some homeowners a breather, but agreed more needs to be done.
“There are four million renters in the city and 40 percent of them were not able to pay April’s rent,” he said. “We must figure out a way to resolve this as a community and as legislators.”
Adams said that will require “bold action” at the federal level.
Stringer began by saying that all city pension funds are safe and that all checks to retirees will be going out in their regular amounts on their regular schedule.
“Nobody’s retirement security is in jeopardy,” he said.
But he too said the federal government must step up to aid local and state governments. Only one example was Mayor de Blasio’s executive budget announcement last week, in which he said he will need to cut about $6 billion from the preliminary budget he trotted out in January because of the tax revenue projected to be lost [see separate story in some editions or online at qchron.com].
“But it could be closer to $8 or $10 billion,” the comptroller said. “We need a very focused stimulus program from Washington. A real strategic plan for this year and budgets in out years. Without a big stimulus package we could be in serious trouble.”
A spokesman for state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said state pension payments also are not going to be affected.
Both comptrollers’ offices have COVID-19 information on their websites, including tips for recognizing and avoiding scams.
Christie Peale of the Center for New York City Neighborhoods recommended that even with the forbearance that people should keep paying their mortgages if they can afford to, as the full amount must be paid eventually absent some sort of state or federal intervention.
She also said that people who receive notices from their bankers must not wait until the sheriff is at the door with a warrant to contact her organization or some other housing advocacy group to help them with necessary advice and services.
“Call right away,” she said. “The sooner you call us the better.”
Andrea Shapiro of the Met Council on Housing also said Cuomo’s moratorium on evictions gives renters instant recourse for the next two months should a landlord do something like change locks or shut off services due to inability to pay rent.
“It’s an illegal eviction and you can call 911,” she said. “The landlord is in violation of an executive order.”
Shapiro also said that one roommate cannot kick another one out through at least June 20.
The Met Council is advocating for nothing less than rent forgiveness with related assistance for small landlords who rely on rent income to pay their own mortgages.
