The Steinway Library, located at 21-45 31 St. in Astoria, will close for an estimated six months beginning Saturday, April 8, for the next phase of its renovations, which will see portions of the first floor and cellar upgraded. The Queens Public Library expects to reopen the branch in fall 2023.
During the closure, mobile library service will be provided on Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting April 15. Customers can also visit other nearby QPL locations, such as Astoria (14-01 Astoria Blvd.), Long Island City (37-44 21 St.) or East Elmhurst (95-06 Astoria Blvd.).
Steinway will be getting new furniture, shelving, workstations and self-service kiosks; upgrades to its technology; and new finishes for the main floor and cellar, a QPL spokeswoman said.
Previous work focused on Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, including an elevator serving all floors, an ADA-accessible restroom and an ADA-accessible entrance ramp, as well as upgrades to the second floor, expanded Wi-Fi capability, and a 24/7 exterior returns device.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
