A permit was recently issued for work at the former Key Food site on Yellowstone Boulevard at Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills.
The estimated time of completion for the 11-story building is two and a half years, according to Slate Property Group.
There will be 166 units, including 50 units for affordable housing, with 186 parking spaces on the second floor.
The project, consisting of 210,000 square feet, is as-of-right and didn’t need to go through the community board.
“It’s a pretty substantial apartment building they’re putting up,” Jimmy Berg, owner of Sunrise Chevrolet across the street, told the Chronicle Monday.
He added, “Bringing more people into the area I think really helps” the area businesses.
The Key Food supermarket was demolished in 2018 and the lot has been vacant since then.
A temporary sidewalk has been set up around the site.
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) originally voiced her opposition to the plan because of the loss of the supermarket but became more open to the proposal when the developer said it was open to having a supermarket at the site.
The lawmaker told the Chronicle Wednesday that “without a doubt” she would like to see a supermarket at the incoming project.
“You have a lot of people living there,” Koslowitz said. “You have Parker Towers. You have Gerard Towers. You have part of Yellowstone Boulevard that used that supermarket. A supermarket is needed there.”
Slate Property Group told the Chronicle the retail at the site is to be determined.
“I think anything that helps Forest Hills and improves the community, there’s a benefit,” Berg said.
Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio said he hopes the developer reaches out to the community and elected officials, noting that they have been cooperative in the past.
“I have no complaints with the developer,” he said.
Area residents can look forward to around 30 months of work at the site. “Living with construction next to you is never fun but hopefully it goes quickly and doesn’t create too much disruption,” Berg said.
When the plans for the site were originally announced in 2017, the goal was for breaking ground in 2018 with completion slated for 2020. The developer attempted to buy the neighboring car lot, causing a delay, but a deal did not happen.
