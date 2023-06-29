The NYPD has identified the Woodside man who was shot and killed near the Astoria-Woodside border during the overnight hours of June 24 to 25.
Police said Tyrell Smith, 33, lived on 49th Street just blocks from where he appeared to have been shot.
Police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 12:20 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Upon their arrival, officers observed what appeared to be blood.
After further investigation police determined that the victim had been transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in a private vehicle.
He was later pronounced dead.
Police said as of Monday afternoon that there were no arrests and that the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.