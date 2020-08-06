Woodhaven sees two homicides in two weeks

Woodhaven has been the site of two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.
At 4 a.m. Aug. 6, two young men were hit by gunfire, which killed one and sent the other to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious condition, cops said.
Around 2 p.m. July 26, police responded to a 911 call of a shooting inside a residence on 91st Avenue, and found a man who had been shot in the back.
Gun violence has spiked in Queens in recent weeks. In the NYPD’s Queens South Borough Command, the number of shooting incidents has more than doubled so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD Compstat statistics. Through July 26 there have been 80 shootings, compared to 38 until that date in 2019. The number of victims this year is 90, compared to 49 through the same point in 2019. These statistics don’t include the most recent killing, or any other shooting since July 27.
The investigation into the Woodhaven murders, both of which took place in the 102nd Precinct, is ongoing. No arrests have been made in either case, and the NYPD is offering up to a $2,000 reward for any tips in connection to the Aug. 6 shooting.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, a shooter pulled up in a car and shot a 19-year-old in the left arm and a 21-year-old in the torso and head at the corner of 91st Street and 85th Avenue, a block from Forest Park, cops said. The 21-year-old, later identified as Sanel Music, a Woodhaven resident, was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.
Precinct Council President Simcha Waisman talked to the 102nd commanding officer but said he had no additional details.
“We have too many guns in the streets,” said Waisman, who blamed the uptick in violence on the mayor for “taking away tools” from the police. He also linked the rise of violent crime and theft in the wake of the pandemic with smaller quality of life offenses.
“People don’t stop at a red light, so what’s the difference? A crime is a crime,” Waisman said.
The July 26 homicide happened inside a home at 84-12 91 Ave., where the police discovered a man, identified as Bronx resident Shaka Ifill, who was still conscious after being shot, according to reports. He was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Before he died, the victim blamed his girlfriend and her mother for the shooting, according to the Daily News.
