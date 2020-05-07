Woodhaven House at 63-98 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park will not reopen when the pandemic is over, the restaurant announced in a Thursday Facebook post.
“It is not financially possible to continue,” the post said. “These last few months have been devastating for us all in so many ways. Family members and friends lost, so much economic hardship suffered.”
The post called the staff “the glue that held everything together” and thanked the customers who came in throughout the years.
“It was our privilege to have been a part of your life,” the post said. “We wish you every happiness and blessing.”
