Lawrence Virgilio Playground in Woodside will receive $7.1 million in upgrades, with repairs planned for play equipment, sprinklers, sidewalks, security lighting, handball courts and more, City Councilwoman Julie Won and other officials announced Dec. 8.
Won said she secured $4.6 million from the City Council, $1 million from her own discretionary capital funds and $1.5 from the Borough President’s Office for the work.
Celebrating here with the councilwoman are resident Nicole Haroutunian and her daughter, Opal Selzer, acting Queens Parks Commissioner Jackie Langsam and Borough President Donovan Richards.
“When Councilmember Won was running for election, my daughter and I invited her on a playdate to see the issues at Lawrence Virgilio Playground,” Haroutunian said in a statement. “I am delighted to see that so much of what we talked about — the lack of gates, the broken spray shower, the slippery mats, the incorrectly placed fencing around the swings — finally will be addressed.”
Langsam said the project’s design process will begin with a community meeting. No immediate timeline was given.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.