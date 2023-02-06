The NYPD is looking for a man who randomly attacked multiple women in a three-block area of Ridgewood on Sunday night.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the women were approached from behind between 9:16 and 10:18 p.m. by an unknown male, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing a white V-neck shirt and dreadlocks in a ponytail. He fled each scene n a dark SUV.
The first attack took place near 59-24 Gates Avenue when the victim was thrown to the ground.
The second victim, attacked at 9:27 p.m., was thrown to the ground at 60-30 Palmetto St. The third victim was punched in the lower back at 9:49 p.m. The fourth victim reported by police was attacked at 10:18 p.m. at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Fresh Pond Road.
A fifth woman reposted the tweet on the attacks from the 104th Precinct’s page stating that she too was attacked at Fresh Pond and Gates. She said she bit her attacker’s hand as he put it over her face, and that he tried to strangle her. She had suffered bruises.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
