The NYPD is looking for a man who randomly attacked multiple women in a three-block area of Ridgewood on Sunday night.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the women were approached from behind between 9:16 and 10:18 p.m. by an unknown male, possibly white or Hispanic, wearing a white V-neck shirt and dreadlocks in a ponytail. He fled each scene in a dark SUV.
The first attack took place near 59-24 Gates Ave. when the victim was thrown to the ground.
The second victim, attacked at 9:27 p.m., was thrown to the ground at 60-30 Palmetto St. The third victim was punched in the lower back at 9:49 p.m. in front of 1870 Madison St. The fourth victim reported by police was attacked at 10:18 p.m. at the intersection of Gates Avenue and Fresh Pond Road.
After the 104th Precinct posted a tweet on the attacks, a fifth woman said she too was attacked at Fresh Pond and Gates. In a message reposted by the Juniper Park Civic Association, she said she bit her attacker’s hand as he put it over her face, and that he tried to strangle her. She suffered bruising from the assault.
No arrests had yet been made as of the Chronicle’s publication deadline on Wednesday.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.
