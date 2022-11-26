The FDNY is continuing to investigate the fatal fire that claimed the life of a 64-yer-old woman in Forest Hills on Friday.
The 911 call summoned fort responders to 110-56 71 Ave. at 8:18 a.m. The fire was on the fifth floor of a six-floor apartment building.
The FDNY dispatched 12 trucks and 60 firefighters to the scene. Police said the victim was found unconscious and unresponsive, and suffering from severe burns.
She was taken to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills / Northwell hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was being withheld pending notification of family.
Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:21 a.m.
The Fire Marshal’s Office in investigating the cause
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.