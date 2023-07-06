A woman was injured June 26 when three men stole the SUV she had left parked and running — though locked — knocking her down as they took off, police said last week.
Now the NYPD is asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the three individuals wanted for the crime that took place at Fresh Pond Road and 67th Avenue in Glendale on the Middle Village border.
Police in the 104th Precinct said the incident took place at about 2:45 p.m. when the victim left her 2021 Honda SUV. She had locked the vehicle and had the keys on her person, they said.
As she returned to the SUV a few moments later, police said, three unknown individuals approached. The doors unlocked because the woman was so close with the keys, allowing two of the three individuals to get in. After the third one followed, they drove away. The victim held onto the vehicle as it took off, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain minor lacerations to her left hand and leg. EMS responded and treated her at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
