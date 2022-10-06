The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a woman at a Long Island City church on Sept. 24.
Police said the incident took place at about 5 p.m. inside the Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church on 37th Street when an unidentified man allegedly took a woman’s wallet during a prayer service.
When she noticed her wallet missing she went outside and saw a man with her property in his pocket. When she confronted him and attempted to retrieve it he slapped her hand away, breaking her left index finger, before fleeing the scene.
The woman refused medical assistance at the scene, going for treatment on her own.
The man is described as in his mid-40s with a medium complexion and a medium build. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans, gray sneakers and eyeglasses and was carrying a red wallet.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
