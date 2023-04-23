Woman gets 21 years in poisoned cheesecake plot

A Brooklyn resident has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for using poisoned cheesecake in an unsuccessful plot to kill a Forest Hills woman in 2016.
Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, bore a strong physical resemblance to he victim, Ukrainian native Olga Tsvyk, at the time of the crime, and was attempting to steal and assume her identity.
A jury in February convicted her of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and petit larceny.
“A ruthless and calculating con artist is going to prison for a long time for trying to murder her way to personal profit and gain,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release on April 19. “Thankfully, the victim survived the attack on her life and we were able to deliver justice to her.”
The Daily News reported that Nasyrova directed a two-word statement of her own to Queens Supreme Court Judge Kenneth Holder when he pronounced sentence, which also includes five years of post-release supervision.
Nasyrova, a native of Russia living in Sheepshead Bay, befriended the victim, who was 35 at the time. Their common traits included dark hair and similar skin complexion, among others. Both also speak Russian. Published reports say Nasyrova was a dominatrix and Tsvyk was her beautician.
On Aug. 28, 2016, Nasyrova brought a piece of cheesecake poisoned with Phenazepam to Tsvyk’s Forest Hills residence. The drug is a sedative that is illegal to sell for human consumption in the United States according to the website of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Soon after eating the cheesecake, Tsvyk began feeling sick and had to lay down. Her last memory before passing out, according to Katz’s office, was seeing Nasyrova walking around her room.
The victim was found the next day lying on her bed with Phenazepam pills scattered around her in an apparent attempt by Nasyrova to make the incident appear to be a suicide attempt. The cheesecake was tested by the DEA and found to contain Phenazepam.
After returning from the hospital, the woman found that her passport, employment authorization card, a ring and other valuables had been stolen.
Katz’s office credited the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI for assisting in the investigation.
