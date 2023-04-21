With video: Woman sought in attack on subway worker

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a woman accused of assaulting an on-duty subway worker at the 75th Avenue subway station in Forest Hills on April 18.
Police say the attack took place at about 5:50 p.m. in the mezzanine area of the station, which serves the E and F lines, when the woman engaged the 36-year-old employee of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in a verbal dispute before allegedly throwing an unknown substance in his face, causing burning and irritation.
He sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northwell Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital for treatment.
A surveillance video shows the woman jumping a turnstile to enter the subway. She fled the scene of on foot and was last seen at the 71st Avenue station in Forest Hills, which serve the E, F, M and R lines.
She is described as having a medium complexion, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. She wore a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers. She was carrying a pink bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS allegedly (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
