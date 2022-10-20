The NYPD’s 112th Precinct is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a robbing a woman of her purse in Forest Hills Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the crime took place at about 3:10 p.m. in front of 108-24 Jewell Ave. when a female pedestrian was bumped into by a man, causing her to drop her phone.
As she bent over to pick it up, the man grabbed her purse from her left arm and fled into the subway station at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Queens Boulevard.
A surveillance video provided by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect going through a turnstile with the victim’s purse.
The woman was not hurt.
Police said the man was described as being in his 40s, with a dark complexion and short, dark hair. He stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with a medium build.
He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a multicolored track jacket and a blue-and-white baseball cap with the word “Cream” on it.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
