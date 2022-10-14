Police are looking for the robber who trapped a woman in a full-height security turnstile on Oct. 11 at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park M/R subway station.
According to the NYPD, the victim entered the turnstile at about 11:40 a.m. when the man came up behind her grabbed her and pinned her inside. The woman fought back, and during the struggle the man took her wallet from her hand.
He left the subway station and fled on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
