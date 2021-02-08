The NYPD has released a photo and video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a rape that took place in Jamaica in August.
Police in the 103rd Precinct said the attack occurred at about 11 p.m. on Aug. 21 near the intersection of 171st Street and 90th Avenue.
The 36-year-old victim was walking in the area when she was approached by an unknown man who forced her into a nearby alley, where he pushed her to the ground and raped her.
The attacker has been described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.