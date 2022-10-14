Police are reporting an arrest in the Oct. 11 robbery at the 63rd Drive-Rego Park M/R subway station in which the robber allegedly trapped a woman inside a full-height turnstile before attacking her and taking her wallet.
According to the NYPD, Rene Castellanos, 61, of 34th Avenue in Long Island City, has been charged wth grand larceny. No other information was immediately available.
Police said the victim entered the turnstile at about 11:40 a.m. when a man came up behind her grabbed her and pinned her inside. The woman fought back, and during the struggle the man took her wallet from her hand.
He left the subway station and fled on foot.
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect the NYPD reporting an arrest in the case and the identity of the suspect.
